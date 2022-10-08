Read full article on original website
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: West Laurens visits Westside
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The West Laurens Raiders traveled to Macon to take on the Westside Seminoles Friday. The Raiders (1-4) had been shut out three times this season. The Seminoles (4-1) lost to Perry last week but were averaging 38 points per game.
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Veterans hosts Lee County
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Veterans Warhawks welcomed the Lee County Trojans to Freedom Field. The Warhawks (4-2) were scoring 25 points per game while allowing 27 points per game. The Trojans (5-1) beat Houston County 50-21 last week.
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford visits Tattnall
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Stratford Eagles traveled to Jack Baynes Field to take on the Tattnall Trojans Friday. The Eagles (5-1) had won two in a row and were scoring 35 points per game. The Trojans beat Frederica 42-18 last week and were scoring 48 points per game.
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Bleckley County hosts Dublin in our Game of the Week
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bleckley County Royals welcomed the Dublin Fighting Irish in our Game of the Week. The Royals (6-0) were ranked #4 in Division 1 of Class A. They were scoring 39 points per game and allowing just seven points per game. The Fighting Irish had only allowed 13 points per game on the season.
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Mount de Sales welcomes FPD
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mount de Sales Cavaliers hosted the FPD Vikings on Friday night. The Cavaliers (2-3) had lost three in a row. The Vikings (1-5) had lost five in a row. This was the region opener for both teams.
UPDATE: Macon man hit, killed attempting to cross Eisenhower Parkway
UPDATE 11:39 P.M.: A 56-year-old man was hit and killed attempting to cross the road on Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was crossing Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue when he was hit by a Jeep. The Sheriff Office says the driver tried to...
Dr. MLK Elementary School opens walking pathway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A new walking pathway opened Friday for students at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School. The path goes from Eastview Avenue to the school. It’s paved, has lighting, and is wheelchair and bicycle accessible. Principal Tawanya Wilson says the walkway addresses a safety issue...
BCSO investigates fatal Bailey Avenue shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night just before 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Deputies responded to a domestic situation call and, on the way there, were told of another person being shot...
Vienna mother stalls out on train tracks, charged with DUI and child endangerment after near miss
VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Saturday, just before 4 a.m., Vienna Police responded to an incident in which a vehicle had been struck by a train. According to Vienna PD, a black SUV driven by 26-year-old Rodreka Morgan had stalled on the tracks at a railroad crossing near the police station– a passing motorist saw the stalled car, as well as an incoming train, and took action. The passerby was able to get Morgan and her 2 kids out of the car just in time before the train struck it. The assisting motorist suffered from minor injuries from the impact and fling debris.
