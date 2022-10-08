Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford visits Tattnall
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Stratford Eagles traveled to Jack Baynes Field to take on the Tattnall Trojans Friday. The Eagles (5-1) had won two in a row and were scoring 35 points per game. The Trojans beat Frederica 42-18 last week and were scoring 48 points per game.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Central travels to ACE
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Central Chargers went on the road to take on the ACE Gryphons on Friday night. The Gryphons (5-1, 2-1 in 2-AA) shut out Kendrick 42-0 last week and were scoring 47 points per game. The Chargers lost 47-0 to Northeast last week. They were allowing 35 points per game.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Veterans hosts Lee County
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Veterans Warhawks welcomed the Lee County Trojans to Freedom Field. The Warhawks (4-2) were scoring 25 points per game while allowing 27 points per game. The Trojans (5-1) beat Houston County 50-21 last week.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Bleckley County hosts Dublin in our Game of the Week
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bleckley County Royals welcomed the Dublin Fighting Irish in our Game of the Week. The Royals (6-0) were ranked #4 in Division 1 of Class A. They were scoring 39 points per game and allowing just seven points per game. The Fighting Irish had only allowed 13 points per game on the season.
mercercluster.com
Macon community celebrates Pride in the Park
Downtown Macon became a kaleidoscope of colors Oct.1 for the third annual Pride in the Park event hosted by Macon Pride. The event lasted 2-9 p.m. on Third Street. The Pride in the Park event consisted of over 40 vendors, such as booths by Best Friends Doggie Daycare, Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand With Us) and High Street Church Unitarian Universalist, as listed on maconpride.org. In addition to the booths, there were other services offered such as HIV testing and food trucks.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Eisenhower Parkway Friday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit Friday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue just after 9 p.m. Friday. Witnesses say a 56-year-old man was hit by a car while trying to cross Eisenhower Parkway. A Jeep Laredo, being driven by a 30-year-old man from Warner Robins, tried to avoid the man but wasn't able to. The pedestrian, who was from Macon, died on the scene.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Macon man hit, killed attempting to cross Eisenhower Parkway
UPDATE 11:39 P.M.: A 56-year-old man was hit and killed attempting to cross the road on Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was crossing Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue when he was hit by a Jeep. The Sheriff Office says the driver tried to...
41nbc.com
RAFB Russell Parkway Gate closing for a month
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One of the gates to Robins Air Force Base is undergoing some repairs, and will be closed for a month starting Friday, October 7th. According to RAFB, the Russell Parkway Gate will be closed until November 7th in order to undergo some asphalt and concrete repairs. While the Russell Parkway Gate is closed, regularly scheduled gate barrier maintenance is postponed.
Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
