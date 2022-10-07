Read full article on original website
Everything Mike Norvell said after FSU's loss at NC State about the final play, officiating, and more
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell, perturbed with officiating and upset with his team's performance, spoke about the Seminoles' 19-17 loss at NC State on Saturday evening. The coach's interview after the game can be viewed below. Opening Statement. Alright, first off, congratulations to NC State. They did...
Mike Norvell under fire by media after FSU football's second-half collapse at NC State
Norvell was questioned if he was actually the guy to bring the program back to prominence. While media members across the way acknowledge he did good work since coming from Memphis, there was plenty of meat on the bone. There were even more pitches for Jackson State head coach and former Seminoles star Deion Sanders to take over his alma mater.
Duke takes Georgia Tech to overtime in a wild battle but ends in loss on 52-yard field goal attempt
Duke's offense had been humming as they entered Week Six, but after a half of football the Blue Devils had put up just three points against Georgia Tech's offense. Riley Leonard had an uncharacteristically inaccurate passing game and numerous injuries on both sides of the ball exposed a thin roster for Mike Elko's group.
