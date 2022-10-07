Selena Gomez gets candid in the upcoming Apple TV+ documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me.” “Just be who you are, Selena. No one cares about what you’re doing,” Gomez says in the trailer, which was unveiled Monday in honor of World Health Mental Day. “It’s about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.” Directed and produced by Alek Keshishian (“Madonna: Truth or Dare”), “My Mind and Me” chronicles Gomez’s health journey over the course of six years, including her struggles with lupus, depression and anxiety. A Grammy-nominated artist, Gomez has sold more...

