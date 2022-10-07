Read full article on original website
Guy Punches Kangaroo In The Face Holding His Dog Hostage In One Of The All-Time Craziest Outdoors Videos
This has to be one of the wildest outdoors videos you’ll ever see. Back in 2016, a video of a guy saving his dog from a kangaroo, then punching it, went viral to the tune of nearly 87M views. I completely forgot about this video until it randomly popped up while going down a YouTube rabbit hole, and it’s even more absurd than I remember. Looks like a scene straight out of a movie…
Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Mental Health in Trailer for ‘My Mind and Me’ Documentary
Selena Gomez gets candid in the upcoming Apple TV+ documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me.” “Just be who you are, Selena. No one cares about what you’re doing,” Gomez says in the trailer, which was unveiled Monday in honor of World Health Mental Day. “It’s about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.” Directed and produced by Alek Keshishian (“Madonna: Truth or Dare”), “My Mind and Me” chronicles Gomez’s health journey over the course of six years, including her struggles with lupus, depression and anxiety. A Grammy-nominated artist, Gomez has sold more...
Young Buck Challenges Pitbull Named “Bosco” For King Of The Backyard
That’s a unique match up if I’ve ever seen one. White-tailed deer are a favorite of many outdoor enthusiasts. They taste great, provide a unique and challenging hunt, and are just a beautiful creature. Everyone loves seeing a nice mature buck too. It’s hard to beat seeing an...
27 Halloween Pictures From The Past That Are Equal Parts Fascinating And Creepy
If any of these children came to my door trick-or-treating, I would simply throw the whole bowl of candy at them, run back into my house, and lock all of the doors for the rest of the night.
