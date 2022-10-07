ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

SHS Homecoming royalty crowned at halftime Sept. 30

A week of spirit activities concluded September 30 with the annual Springfield High School Homecoming parade and game. Students celebrated with a shorter parade around the football field loop. Although the SHS spirit section remained in high spirits, they were unable to rally the Blue Devils, who fell to Napoleon...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Girls soccer team hosts teacher appreciation night

On Monday, September 26, the Springfield girls soccer team hosted its first teacher appreciation night. The team was honored and thrilled to recognize some truly incredible people who work so hard to make sure our students have a great learning experience inside and outside the classroom. Each player was asked, “Who has made a difference in your education at Springfield?” Coach Mortemore and parent Bridgette Winslow worked hard behind the scenes to coordinate the presentation, and players invited their special mentors to attend. Prior to the introduction ceremonies, Coach Mortemore met with the teachers to share the desire shared by both he and his team for the impact that is made on their lives by educators and how their presence in and out of the classroom has created a very special culture at the high school.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Scholar Athlete: Hunter Allen, Baker High School

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- There are lots of reasons athletes become high achievers. This week's Scholar Athlete plays center for the Baker Gators, has the highest GPA on the team, and has a very special motivation for standing out on the field. Hunter Allen knows his town is watching, and...
BAKER, FL

