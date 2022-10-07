On Monday, September 26, the Springfield girls soccer team hosted its first teacher appreciation night. The team was honored and thrilled to recognize some truly incredible people who work so hard to make sure our students have a great learning experience inside and outside the classroom. Each player was asked, “Who has made a difference in your education at Springfield?” Coach Mortemore and parent Bridgette Winslow worked hard behind the scenes to coordinate the presentation, and players invited their special mentors to attend. Prior to the introduction ceremonies, Coach Mortemore met with the teachers to share the desire shared by both he and his team for the impact that is made on their lives by educators and how their presence in and out of the classroom has created a very special culture at the high school.

SPRINGFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO