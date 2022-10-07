Read full article on original website
Jacks stop Coyotes 28-3
BROOKINGS, S.D.—South Dakota State running back Isaiah Davis ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns, more than enough offense in a 28-3 win against South Dakota Saturday at Dykstra Stadium. It was the 116th meeting in a series that dates back to 1889. The Jackrabbits (5-1, 3-0 MVFC) hosted...
Coyotes Head South for Grier Jones Shocker Invitational
The South Dakota men's golf team will compete in their third tournament in as many weeks as they travel to Wichita, Kansas, for the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational. The tournament will consist of 36 holes on Monday followed by a final round of 18 holes on Tuesday. Crestview Country Club will play as a par 71 and covers 6,928 yards.
Saturday Night Scoreboard – Oct 8.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A look at scores from around the local area: COLLEGE FOOTBALL No. 2 South Dakota State 28 South Dakota 3 Sioux Falls 35 SMSU 14 Augustana 31 Upper Iowa 14 COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL South Dakota State 3 St. Thomas 1 South Dakota 3 Western Illinois 0 Northern State 3 Augustana 0 […]
Roosevelt wins shootout with Yankton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Roosevelt Rough Riders picked up their second win of the season on Saturday night by defeating the Yankton Bucks, ranked second in Class 11AA, in a 34-29 shootout at Howard Wood Field. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
Defenders Post High Scoring Victory in Yankton
After falling behind 9-0 in the first quarter, the Dordt University football team scored the next 21 and went on to a 44-29 win in a rare Friday night GPAC football game last night in Yankton. The Defenders led 35-16 early in the second half but Mount Marty rallied. The Lancers got within 35-29 early in the 4th quarter before Dordt put the game away.
Sioux Center cover crop shed in heavy use
SIOUX CENTER—The new cover crop storage shed at Farmers Cooperative Society in Sioux Center became operational just in time for the company’s busy harvest season. The facility, located at the cooperative’s campus at 317 Third St. NW in the Sioux County community, was ready to go in early August and has been in use about every day since.
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 9th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals wrap-up today at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. A Cowboy Church Service takes place at 9 a.m. The Cowboy Trade Show goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rodeo finals are at 1 p.m. Admission is $10, free for children 6 and under.
Hunger starting to encroach on South Dakota students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hunger is on the rise for South Dakota school children. A federal program that provided free meals to all American schoolchildren during COVID-19 has ended, causing more students than usual to go hungry in South Dakota schools. Many families, already enduring inflation, are having...
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
More South Dakota students going hungry after federal free meal program ends
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands of schoolchildren across South Dakota are facing new barriers to getting proper nutrition at school due to the end of a pandemic-era federal program that provided free meals to all students regardless of parental income. Parents in South Dakota, meanwhile, are facing...
Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women’s wave rally. These rallies took place across the country today in support of abortion rights. The rally in Sioux Falls featured a variety of keynote speakers such as Rep. Erin Healy, the wife...
Indoor play place opens this weekend
Tea Play Place, an indoor space for children to play and parents to relax, is opening Sunday. The play space follows a nationwide trend of “play cafes,” connecting a coffee shop for parents and caregivers with an indoor playground created for toddlers and infants. It’s located at 910 N. Main Ave. in Tea in a renovated child care center.
South Dakota Soybean Association gives $125,000 against slaughterhouse ban
In the upcoming election, registered Sioux Falls voters will vote on whether new slaughterhouses are banned from being built and permitted to operate inside the city limits of Sioux Falls.
South Dakota zoo, butterfly house announce merger
The Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House are joining forces.
Officials investigate northeast Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that brought multiple ambulances to northeast Sioux Falls. The crash happened Friday night around 9:20 at the intersection of Rice Street and Veterans Parkway. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Highway Patrol told KELOLAND News...
52 Years Ago This Weekend, Sioux Falls Received the Earliest Recorded Snowfall
52 years ago this weekend, Sioux Falls received the earliest recorded snowfall. We have to go back to October 8 - 9, 1970. Most folks in the area weren't ready for snow but it came into Sioux Falls to the tune of 5.1". According to the National Weather Service (NWS)...
Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just six miles south of Sioux Falls you can find the Haunted Farm, where Paula Bell and her team have enjoyed providing scares and fun to thousands of guests over the past 8 years. “The laughter and the good times that are out...
Vance Thompson Vision: The latest in cataracts
A cataract is a clouding of the eye’s natural lens that can make it difficult for light to enter your eye. Cataracts occur as you get older and develop gradually. The only way to treat cataracts is with cataract surgery. That leaves you with an important decision to make when it comes to the kind of vision you want after surgery.
1 hurt in Sioux Falls stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. Police say the stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on South Larch Avenue, near 41st Street and Marion Road. Police say the juveniles involved in the incident...
Siouxland community members react to Tyson Foods relocation
On Wednesday, Tyson Foods announced the employees at the company's corporate office in Dakota Dunes will be relocated to Arkansas.
