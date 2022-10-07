Read full article on original website
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
How Enslaved Africans Used Marriages To Indians To Gain Freedom In Spanish Societies
In the 1500s, there were growing demands for labor to drive the economic growth of colonial Mexico. There was a royal decree to cultivate the influx of more labor to work in the plantations because Indians were not accustomed to the laborious work in the fields. Indians were barred in...
Perspective: The philosopher Sartre was wrong. Heaven is other people
Not long ago, I watched what people in the Latter-day Saint world call stake conference. Nine congregations came together to hear sermons from local faith leaders and church members — the same everyday folks with whom I share the aisles at the grocery store and the lines at the post office.
24 Inspiring Indigenous American Activist Accounts to Follow to Learn About Indigenous People, Issues and Life
While Instagram can often show the glossy side of life—the beautiful vacations, the impeccable farm homes, and private jet life—it also offers the opportunity to gain knowledge about un-glossy, but important issues. As a Mohawk woman, I greatly respect the Indigenous women and men who put their daily...
Long-Unseen Painting of Jamaican Man Is Identified as Rare Richmond Barthé Work
A painting of a Jamaican man that has been hidden away from public view for years has been identified as a work by Richmond Barthé, a key figure within African American art history. The painting, titled Seated Man in a Landscape, dates back to the 1950s, during a period when Barthé was based in Jamaica. But art historians did not know that he was the author of the work because the attribution was “incorrectly transcribed,” according to the National Trust, the U.K. organization that announced the new research done on the painting. The National Trust plans to put the piece on view...
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
Surviving Genocide: Native Boarding School Archives Reveal Defiance, Loss & Love
It is a desperate plea from a father seeking information about his missing son. Morris Jenis Jr.’s father knew only his son, a Native American student at the Genoa Indian School in Nebraska 100 years ago, had not been seen in a year. Morris ran away from the school in 1921 — “deserted,” according to […]
New Exhibition Will Celebrate First Author: Mesopotamian Priestess Enheduanna
The Morgan Library & Museum in New York will open its much anticipated exhibition “She Who Wrote: Enheduanna and Women of Mesopotamia” on October 14. In a series of sculptures, cylinder seals, and translated clay tablets, “She Who Wrote” will celebrate the Mesopotamian High Priestess Enheduanna, the first-ever named author in all of humanity’s history. “The Morgan has done exhibitions on Emily Dickinson, Mary Shelley, the Brontés, so I thought we should do an exhibition on the first-known author ever, who happens to be a woman,” Sidney Babcock, the Jeannette and Jonathan Rosen curator and department head of Ancient Western...
Critical race theory is all about conformity
Proponents of critical race theory continue to frame resistance to it in the classroom as racist. In an interview with Education Week, Margaret Thornton, an assistant professor at Old Dominion University in Virginia, characterized opposition to critical race theory as a "whitelash" and a "racist attempt to silence educators." She insists that in spite of these attacks, she'll keep teaching the "truth about oppression" in the United States.
Psychology at the Art Museum
Whenever a lot of money is at stake, psychology gets involved sooner or later. That is obviously true for marketing and advertising, but even for professional sports, where there is more and more reliance on professional psychological consulting. It is surprising, though, that psychology appears to play a less important role in the art world. I am not only thinking about the psychology of art auctions, which is clearly a gold mine, but about museums.
Silke Otto-Knapp, Painter of Moonlit Landscapes and Spectral Dancers, Dies at 52
Silke Otto-Knapp, a painter whose muted watercolors often depict landscapes and dancers, has died at 52, according to her Los Angeles gallery Regen Projects. The Los Angeles Times reported that Otto-Knapp had been battling ovarian cancer. Otto-Knapp’s works had been widely seen at venues in Europe and the U.S., as well as in biennials such as Made in L.A. at the Hammer Museum, the Bienal de São Paulo, and the Liverpool Biennial. A solo exhibition by her will open this month at New York’s Galerie Buchholz, which also represents her; another will appear in November at the Casa Mutina Milano in...
Cezanne review – a mesmerising master of everyday mystery
Quivering apples, mountainscapes like haikus, brushstrokes you long to touch… This first major UK show in a generation lays bare the French artist’s daring. Tate Modern’s magnificent homage to Paul Cezanne (1839-1906) opens with the artist himself: shy, wary, prematurely balding in his 30s; almost unwilling to look himself in the eye in his own self-portrait. His mouth is a single red dab in an obliterating black beard; he wears the era’s heavy dark coat. Yet all around him is an ecstasy of pink and umber swirls, lifting off like clouds, or smoke, or vapour vanishing into purest abstraction; the 19th-century painter surrounded by a vision of the future.
Glacier grief: how funerals and rituals can help us mourn the loss of nature
It was in 2016 that Cymene Howe, a scholar at Rice University, Texas, first heard of the “death” of Okjökull, a small icecap in western Iceland, two years earlier. Glaciers are charismatic, with snouts and tongues of ice that crawl over land as they grow, but when their ice becomes too thin to continue moving – an increasingly common event amid rising temperatures – the glacier is pronounced dead.
