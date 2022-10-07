ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Western Front

Western clubs are making a comeback

Enrollment at universities and colleges across the country declined in recent years, but Western Washington University’s campus is active once again. Engagement in campus activities has surged. Club officers have seen their numbers climb and say that now is the best time to get involved. Eden Stubbert is a...
cascadiadaily.com

State candidates confront Whatcom's crime problem

Calls to “defund the police” after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis cops have faded, as Bellingham and Whatcom County confront a property-crime wave and flagrant drug use on city streets. Candidates for the state Legislature from Whatcom County blame the crime surge on multiple factors:...
My Clallam County

Man dies in Sequim rollover

SEQUIM – A Sequim man died early Saturday morning when his vehicle rolled and hit a tree on Palo Alto Road near Sequim. About 2:54 am, Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle rollover collision in the 2000 block of Palo Alto Road. The reporting party told dispatch he was driving north on Palo Alto and his friend was driving a vehicle behind him. The reporting party noticed he could no longer see his friend’s vehicle headlights, so he turned around and discovered the collision.
whatcom-news.com

Windy conditions forecast this afternoon through tonight (Mon.)

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with Environment Canada have issued special weather statement in effect for the Fraser Valley and west through Abbotsford due to expected windy conditions. Windy conditions are forecast to begin this afternoon and continue through tonight. This potential first wind event of the season is...
KGMI

City of Bellingham warning residents about phone scam

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham is the latest local organization warning residents about a scam. Residents have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be city officials and requesting personal information. The callers manipulate caller ID to make it look like they are using official city phones.

