Western Front
Western clubs are making a comeback
Enrollment at universities and colleges across the country declined in recent years, but Western Washington University’s campus is active once again. Engagement in campus activities has surged. Club officers have seen their numbers climb and say that now is the best time to get involved. Eden Stubbert is a...
Social media message turns ugly in Ferndale, prompting racist threats
Some comments were hidden, according to the city’s social media policy.
Improvements and a new name are coming to this neighborhood park in Bellingham
As part of the recent park design outreach, 35 names for the park were suggested by the public and voted on.
Bellingham’s Lighthouse Mission readies for demolition, preps to add services for unhoused
“People were being turned away left and right,” said Hans Erchinger-Davis, president and CEO of Lighthouse Mission Ministries.
This is the best pizza in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best pizza is also known for its unique pizza flavors and toppings, as well as other dishes.
Wildfire smoke could be returning to Whatcom County. Here’s when
Warm, sunny weather is continuing. And so is the risk of fire.
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Oct. 5, 2022
LYNDEN — With rising costs of food, fuel and more putting a strain on an increasing number of families, Whatcom County residents are invited to help them enjoy the upcoming holidays.
State candidates confront Whatcom's crime problem
Calls to “defund the police” after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis cops have faded, as Bellingham and Whatcom County confront a property-crime wave and flagrant drug use on city streets. Candidates for the state Legislature from Whatcom County blame the crime surge on multiple factors:...
Need affordable groceries? These stores have the best staple prices in Bellingham
We checked the prices at area stores for milk, eggs, chicken and more to show you where you can find the lowest prices.
Whatcom Conservation District seeking new fee on property owners
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom Conservation District is asking for a fee on property owners to help fund its operations. The County Council will hold a public hearing on the proposal at its meeting on October 25th. The $5 fee on most properties in the county would help the...
Wildfire smoke is causing unhealthy air in Whatcom. Here’s how long it will last
Don’t call 911 unless you’re reporting a fire, officials said.
Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
At 88, TV chef ‘Galloping Gourmet’ still sizzles with the ladies
MARYSVILLE — He didn’t leap over a chair. He just strolled into the dining hall. Even without an ascot tie and glass of wine, the Galloping Gourmet can make an entrance. At 88, former TV celebrity chef Graham Kerr is still a showman. Sporting his same 1960s classic...
Man dies in Sequim rollover
SEQUIM – A Sequim man died early Saturday morning when his vehicle rolled and hit a tree on Palo Alto Road near Sequim. About 2:54 am, Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle rollover collision in the 2000 block of Palo Alto Road. The reporting party told dispatch he was driving north on Palo Alto and his friend was driving a vehicle behind him. The reporting party noticed he could no longer see his friend’s vehicle headlights, so he turned around and discovered the collision.
Windy conditions forecast this afternoon through tonight (Mon.)
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with Environment Canada have issued special weather statement in effect for the Fraser Valley and west through Abbotsford due to expected windy conditions. Windy conditions are forecast to begin this afternoon and continue through tonight. This potential first wind event of the season is...
City of Bellingham warning residents about phone scam
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham is the latest local organization warning residents about a scam. Residents have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be city officials and requesting personal information. The callers manipulate caller ID to make it look like they are using official city phones.
Friday morning crash second fatal incident along I-5 in Bellingham in less than 12 hours
The crash, which is closing the right lane of southbound I-5 near the Bakerview exit, has Friday morning traffic backed up to Ferndale.
Woman reportedly throws jug full of urine at boyfriend during downtown Bellingham argument
The jug hit the victim in the hip, though he was not seriously injured, police report.
Bellingham driver suspected of vehicular homicide, DUI in I-5 crash with pedestrian Friday
It is the fifth fatal crash on Whatcom County highways involving DUI so far in 2022.
45-Year-Old Joel Hansen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Bellingham on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened south of Lakeway Drive near the York District at around 9 p.m. The officials reported that 45-year-old Joel Hansen was traveling on a motorcycle when a...
