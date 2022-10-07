Read full article on original website
Teen worker forced to attend unpaid work events and parties 'off the clock'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked as a teller at a local bank from my late teens until my early twenties, and one of the things that I didn't like about the job was that the company expected us to attend events outside of work hours. Multiple times per year, they would hold things like team-building exercises or company picnics, and they expected everyone to participate, even though we were technically off the clock.
