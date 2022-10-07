For the first time in over a year, the Carver Gym location of Freshens Fresh Foods Studio has opened for the fall quarter. The on-campus dining option was closed all of last year and some of 2020 due to the pandemic, subsequent labor shortages and supply chain issues. Now, Western Washington University students who have been craving Freshens in its absence are excited to see it up and running again.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO