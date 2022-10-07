The Western Washington University men’s soccer team has been making the most of their opportunities this season. With a 3-1 win over Seattle Pacific on Oct. 1, the Vikings solely held the first-place spot in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference standings. However, after a 2-1 loss on Oct. 6 to Simon Fraser, the Vikings are now tied for first with both Simon Fraser and Northwest Nazarene.

