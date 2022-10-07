Read full article on original website
Western clubs are making a comeback
Enrollment at universities and colleges across the country declined in recent years, but Western Washington University’s campus is active once again. Engagement in campus activities has surged. Club officers have seen their numbers climb and say that now is the best time to get involved. Eden Stubbert is a...
Mystery Thrift celebrates first month at new Bellingham location
After opening a first location in Ferndale last February, family-owned-and-operated thrift store Mystery Thrift opened a second location in downtown Bellingham on Sept. 3, with a focus on charity, affordability and sustainability. Kyle Weiss, his wife Nicole and their daughter Avery own the business, while other members of the family work or volunteer within it.
BRIEF: Hundreds expected to gather at Bellingham City Hall for reproductive rights
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to our website for updates and visual event coverage. A month out from the Nov. 8 midterm elections, community members are finding ways to build solidarity and civic engagement on local and regional levels. A local political action group, Indivisible Bellingham, is hosting...
Vikings down rival Seattle Pacific 3-1 at home, lose 2-1 on the road to Simon Fraser
The Western Washington University men’s soccer team has been making the most of their opportunities this season. With a 3-1 win over Seattle Pacific on Oct. 1, the Vikings solely held the first-place spot in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference standings. However, after a 2-1 loss on Oct. 6 to Simon Fraser, the Vikings are now tied for first with both Simon Fraser and Northwest Nazarene.
