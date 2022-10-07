ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Western Front

Western clubs are making a comeback

Enrollment at universities and colleges across the country declined in recent years, but Western Washington University’s campus is active once again. Engagement in campus activities has surged. Club officers have seen their numbers climb and say that now is the best time to get involved. Eden Stubbert is a...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Western Front

Mystery Thrift celebrates first month at new Bellingham location

After opening a first location in Ferndale last February, family-owned-and-operated thrift store Mystery Thrift opened a second location in downtown Bellingham on Sept. 3, with a focus on charity, affordability and sustainability. Kyle Weiss, his wife Nicole and their daughter Avery own the business, while other members of the family work or volunteer within it.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Western Front

Vikings down rival Seattle Pacific 3-1 at home, lose 2-1 on the road to Simon Fraser

The Western Washington University men’s soccer team has been making the most of their opportunities this season. With a 3-1 win over Seattle Pacific on Oct. 1, the Vikings solely held the first-place spot in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference standings. However, after a 2-1 loss on Oct. 6 to Simon Fraser, the Vikings are now tied for first with both Simon Fraser and Northwest Nazarene.
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy