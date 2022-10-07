Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWisconsin State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee BucksAdrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
Related
Milwaukee native runs fastest marathon time ever for an American woman
Sunday morning, Emily Sisson was busy running the fastest marathon ever for an American woman.
Pasties: A London favorite in Milwaukee
The Packers play in London Sunday, and many may be wondering what the team is doing, the places they're visiting, and maybe even what they're eating while there.
spectrumnews1.com
South Milwaukee woman turns love of balloons into decor business
MILWAUKEE — Nilsa Arce-Masso has been fascinated with balloons her entire life. “It was one of those things that [my mom] would get us — so many balloons and a small gift. It was always in us and for me, I loved it,” said Arce-Masso. That’s why...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette dining hall worker feeds students for 40 years
MILWAUKEE - For four decades, Lee Allen has fed and fueled the masses. Now, the beloved dining hall worker at Marquette University is being honored for her years of service. "These are some big ole fish," said Lee Allen. Soul food is served in various ways, and Allen is behind...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
New playfield now open on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new playfield opened on the north side of Milwaukee today, on Oct. 8. The newly renovated Green Bay playfield was first developed in 1928. In the summer of 2020, Milwaukee Recreation and local community members came together to redesign the space. Community members voted on...
CBS 58
Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, departs for new home in Boston
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Maritime Staple on the Milwaukee lakefront is now headed for its new home. The 137-foot Denis Sullivan — the world's only replica of a 19th-century three-mastered Great Lakes schooner -- left Milwaukee harbor on Oct. 8. It was recently sold to "World Ocean School",...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Miller and Campbell Costume Service can outfit you for everything
MILWAUKEE - Are you in need of a great costume? Miller and Campbell Costume Service can outfit you for everything from Broadway productions and school plays to Halloween and cosplay. Christina Van Zelst is in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood with a look at what’s available this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
How a trip to the salon helped a Milwaukee woman with cancer heal
MILWAUKEE — A typical trip to the hair salon is anything but commonplace for 76-year-old cancer survivor Margie Shellpheffer. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. A solid support system of friends and family is key to recovery. Make routine mammograms a priority, even if there is no...
magneticmag.com
MKE’s Big Tone WrightSt Brings A Unique Flow To Today's Rap Game
As an artist, your primary focus on the come should be consistency and getting better with each release. Every fan is looking to grow with an artist in a sense, and constantly evolving your sound in the early stages will keep them engaged. One artist who has the consistency part down, always releasing new music, is Milwaukee’s own Big Tone WrightSt.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
Winter Wonders holiday light show returning to Hales Corners ☃️
Boerner Botanical Gardens' Winter Wonders drive-through holiday light show is returning for the 2022 holiday season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Tango!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Oct. 7 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Tango! He is a 5-month-old puppy currently housed at the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did she introduce us to Tango,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield cat hoarding, 73 need new homes
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Seventy-three cats were rescued from a Brookfield hoarding situation, and they're now in need of new homes. There are cats pretty much everywhere you look at the Elmbrook Humane Society, including in the executive director's office, where Winnifred likes to hang out. "We’re not used to having...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
UPS hiring: Milwaukee-area holiday season workers needed
OAK CREEK, Wis. - UPS is preparing for the busiest season of the year – the holidays. "We are Santa’s helpers," said Zachary Mcnamer, UPS talent acquisition supervisor. Believe it or not, the holiday season is just around the corner. "It’s really important to us that we get...
mkewithkids.com
Bayshore Welcomes New Movie Theater and Pizza Kitchen (2022)
GLENDALE, Wis. (Oct. 6, 2022) – BAYSHORE is excited to announce the addition of Nebraska-based ACX Cinemas projected to open in the summer of 2023. The 42,951 square-foot space will be located 5750 N. Bayshore Drive, above the Rotunda at BAYSHORE. “We are so pleased to welcome ACX Cinemas...
abc17news.com
Frozen custard shop says linking flavor of the day to National Pro-Life Cupcake Day was an honest mistake
MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Kopp’s Frozen Custard is serving up a little controversy with their custard. On Monday, the longstanding custard shop released their October flavor profile, which explains which flavors will be on which days. Oftentimes, Kopp’s will align their daily flavors with a national designated day or...
MATC Times
2519 N Buffum St
Nice 3 Bedroom Single Family Home w/ Water included. - Nice and spacious 3 bedroom single family home available for rent. -Dining Room w/ Built-In Cabinets. -Stove hook up (gas or electric) -Large Bathroom. -Full basement. -Water/Sewer Included. -Near Bus Line. -Washer/Dryer Hook-ups (electric) Call 414-269-6446 to schedule a showing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha girl loses parents, community organizes 'Katalina's Day'
KENOSHA, Wis. - A young girl is heartbroken after losing both of her parents this summer, but it's a young boy who is doing what he can to cheer her up. Katalina Shope, 7, and her grandmother, Vickie Hunt, just experienced a summer they will never forget. "One of the...
CBS 58
'Isn’t a hero worth $10?': Donations down for Southeast Wisconsin chapter of Wreaths Across America
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Friday, Oct. 7, an urgent call for help from a group committed to honoring fallen veterans. Each year Wreaths Across America, a national organization, places memorials on the gravesites of veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice, but this year they say need your help to make it happen.
Comments / 0