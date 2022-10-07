Read full article on original website
wmubroncos.com
Women's Soccer Takes Down Ball State, 2-0
MUNCIE, Ind. – The Western Michigan women's soccer team went on the road in Mid-American Conference play, upsetting first place Ball State, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon. Both goals came in the second half, with Jenna Blackburn and Reagan Wisser both finding the back of the net. The Cardinals had scored 17 goals in their last four games but were held off the scoreboard thanks to tenacious effort by the WMU back line, the ability to hold possession and three saves by Hannah Sargent.
wmubroncos.com
WMU Edged in Five by Bowling Green
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Maggie King (22) and Keona Salesman (21) became the first duo to record 20 or more kills in the same match under head coach Colleen Munson, but Western Michigan ultimately fell in five sets (19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12) to Bowling Green on Saturday at University Arena.
wmubroncos.com
Men's Soccer Continues Conference Play at Northern Illinois
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Western Michigan men's soccer team heads to Illinois for a conference rematch against Northern Illinois on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4:30 p.m. The Broncos improved their record to 9-1 with a 4-0 win over Detroit Mercy on Wednesday, Oct. 5. WMU outshot the Titans 21-6 and earned its seventh shutout this season. Charlie Sharp tallied two goals, wasting no time picking up where he left off after his four-goal performance against Chicago State. Daniel Nimick and Dylan Sing each record a goal, while Jordan Walker added his first career goal in the 79th minute off an assist from Jonathon Robinson. The assist was Robinson's third of the season.
