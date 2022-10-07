KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Western Michigan men's soccer team heads to Illinois for a conference rematch against Northern Illinois on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4:30 p.m. The Broncos improved their record to 9-1 with a 4-0 win over Detroit Mercy on Wednesday, Oct. 5. WMU outshot the Titans 21-6 and earned its seventh shutout this season. Charlie Sharp tallied two goals, wasting no time picking up where he left off after his four-goal performance against Chicago State. Daniel Nimick and Dylan Sing each record a goal, while Jordan Walker added his first career goal in the 79th minute off an assist from Jonathon Robinson. The assist was Robinson's third of the season.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO