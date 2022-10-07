Read full article on original website
Chemists Ponders Upon the Science Behind the Origin of Life
Chemists found a clue to the chemistry of the early Earth, which might open doors to accelerating chemical synthesis for drug development. Scientists found a mechanism for the peptide-forming processes in water that result in proteins and, ultimately, life on Earth. Additionally, it may speed up the creation of medications...
Geologic Layering Responsible for "Watery" Reflections on Mars
In a recent study published in Nature Astronomy, a team of researchers from Cornell University examined bright spots beneath the south pole of Mars and hypothesize that they are the results of geologic layering, not liquid water. This study holds the potential to help us better understand the overall makeup of the Red Planet and how we might find liquid water on, or beneath, its surface.
This year's Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded a few days ago to three scientists (Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger) for their work on "quantum entanglement"—what Albert Einstein called "spooky action at a distance"—whereby measurement of the state of one particle can instantaneously change the measured state of another particle, even if they are separated by light-years.
