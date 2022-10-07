Read full article on original website
NEW YORK — Author George M. Johnson has found himself at the center of a culture war over what kids can read. Johnson’s memoir, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which chronicles his experience growing up as a Black queer man, is the second most banned book in the U.S. and has been taken off the shelves in at least 29 school districts across the country, according to a Pen America report released Monday. The schools have cited the sexually explicit content, including descriptions of queer sex and sexual trauma, as reason for removing the collection of essays from bookshelves.
Annie Ernaux Wins the Nobel Prize in Literature
Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize in Literature, becoming the 17th woman and the 16th French author to receive one of the highest literary honors in the world. The Swedish academy cited Ernaux, best known for her autobiographical writing, “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.”
If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of […]
Peter Robinson, the novelist known for his series of crime novels featuring the character Alan Banks, a Yorkshire detective, has died at 72, the Guardian reports. Robinson, a native of Yorkshire, moved to Canada in the 1970s to study English and creative writing; the novelist Joyce Carol Oates was one of his teachers.
