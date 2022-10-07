Proof positive that not everything found in a trunk is gold. Kate’s on the hunt for books for Halloween so we took a suggestion and delved into this “lost treasure” from the trunk o’ manuscripts of the late Margaret Wise Brown. I’ll confess to you right here and now that I’m kinda out of good Halloween titles to do with her so if you have ANY suggestions of other picture book Halloween classics, please oh please suggest them now. We discuss a gender-bent version of Wizard of Oz, why Margaret Wise Brown missed out on calling the mom “Scarecrone”, why all these scarecrows are white, and more.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 HOURS AGO