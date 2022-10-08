Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer held his traditional end-of-season news conference Monday morning and covered a wide range of topics. The only real news that he made was stating that Willson Contreras will definitely receive a qualifying offer from the Cubs and that the team “will be in touch with his representatives.” It is, of course, up to Contreras whether to accept that offer (and I think it’s 50/50), but for any of you who had thought the team wouldn’t make the QO, now we know they will.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO