Joe Maddon claims Angels GM ordered him to pull Mike Trout mid-game, leading to fight

Weeks prior to being fired as the Los Angeles Angels manager, Joe Maddon allegedly "blew up" at general manager Perry Minasian after Minasian called to the dugout during a game and demanded Mike Trout be removed from the field. Maddon, who details his account of things in a book he co-authored with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, claims that Minasian made the call -- literally -- during an Angels blowout win on May 9.
Dodgers: NLDS Start Times Are Set

Game 1 of the NLDS will be on Tuesday at Chavez Ravine. Even though most of you know that; the MLB finally released the start times for the division series’ for both the NL and AL from Tuesday through Thursday. Regardless, the Dodgers would play the last game of...
Mets embarrassed themselves with Edwin Diaz trumpets move

Not only did the New York Mets lose to the San Diego Padres in their NL Wild Card Series, but they embarrassed themselves in the Game 3 loss on Sunday night. The Mets were shutout 6-0 and got just one hit in the game. Though they were facing an ace in Joe Musgrove, you expect a lot more from a multi-million dollar offense. The Mets even resorted to trying to rattle Musgrove with a substance check that didn’t pay off.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman details Aaron Judge’s monster incoming contract

The New York Yankees might still be slim favorites to retain superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but there’s no doubt they will have to pay a premium for his services. Considering he’s the face of the franchise and has already carved out a section in Yankee Stadium in his honor, general manager Brian Cashman is between a rock and a hard place regarding negotiations.
Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park

Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.
Yankees get some good news on Giancarlo Stanton, opening up DH spot

The only thing that would make the New York Yankees outfield even more potent than it already is is the potential return of Giancarlo Stanton as a defender, let alone a dangerous slugger in the batting order. Stanton had been struggling considerably toward the end of the 2022 regular season,...
Jed Hoyer says Willson Contreras will definitely get a qualifying offer

Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer held his traditional end-of-season news conference Monday morning and covered a wide range of topics. The only real news that he made was stating that Willson Contreras will definitely receive a qualifying offer from the Cubs and that the team “will be in touch with his representatives.” It is, of course, up to Contreras whether to accept that offer (and I think it’s 50/50), but for any of you who had thought the team wouldn’t make the QO, now we know they will.
Perry Minasian Discusses Relationship With Joe Maddon

The fallout from the firing of former Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon has been like peeling back layers of an onion, but as more information comes out, general manager Perry Minasian maintains that the two had a stellar relationship. After Maddon was fired Angels in early June amidst what...
Battle-tested Braves begin quest to repeat as Series champs

ATLANTA (AP) — With their postseason curse eradicated, the Atlanta Braves have every reason to believe this could be another stellar October. They aren’t lacking for confidence, that’s for sure, after chasing down the New York Mets in a captivating NL East race. Heading into their NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Braves are playing with the swagger of a playoff-hardened team that won it all a year ago. “Experience in the playoffs is huge,” Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “The only way you can get it is to go through it.”
Joe Musgrove pulled a Kenny Powers after substance check

Joe Musgrove had some fun with the New York Mets after they tried to disrupt him with a substance check on Sunday night. Musgrove was dealing in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series between his San Diego Padres and the Mets. He threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out 5.
