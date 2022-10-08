ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

The Biggest Largemouths in History

WHEN A 36-YEAR-OLD Alabama insurance agent named Ray Scott acted on his big idea to elevate a particular fish to superstar status in 1967, he set in motion a fervor that remains today. Bass is the species that launched an industry. Scott’s concept for national, big-money bass tournaments bloomed into...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Linus Fishing#Bass Fishing#Striped Bass#Water Management#Upright Bass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Pets

Comments / 0

Community Policy