Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
Great Harvest Bakery Cafe Team Of The Week
This Week’s Great Harvest Bakery Café High School Team of the Week is the Watertown High School girls volleyball team. The Goslings recently won the Badger East Conference Tournament. Watertown swept five matches at the event, including a semifinal match against DeForest and a three set championship match with Waunakee.
Nancy Vanden Berg
Nancy Vanden Berg, 89, of Waupun, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at Waupun Memorial Hospital. Nancy was born February 5, 1933 in Oshkosh the daughter of Adam and Pauline Walter Paffenroth. Nancy was a 1951 graduate of Waupun High School. She continued her education at Mercy School of Nursing in Oshkosh. On February 5, 1955 she married Dale Vanden Berg in Waupun where the couple resided all their married lives. She was employed at Waupun Memorial Hospital, the Waupun Clinic, and for the Waupun School District as a nurse. She later worked at HA Batchelder with Dale as a bookkeeper. Nancy was a charter member of Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was a member of its Women’s Guild. She was a member of Rock River Country Club since 1962, and wintered in Lake Havasu City, AZ for 20 years.
Paranormal experiences occuring at the former City Hall building in Elkhorn, Wisconsin
(WGTD) - Elkhorn, Wisconsin, A town rich in history and tradition, has had some strange paranormal occurrences take place in its former City Hall building. The building is currently going through a remodel, and is now occupied by the Walworth County Historical Society. (Video) WGTD sat down with some of...
Orvil Gene Henriksen Sr.
After a life well lived, we announce the death of Orvil Gene Henriksen Sr. of Beaver Dam on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the age of 93. Orvil was born March 28, 1929 at home in Rush Lake, Wisconsin, to Irvin and Irma Henriksen. He married the love of his life, Leona (Toots) Pitzen on March 28, 1950 in Omro.
Lynn W. Schweiger
Lynn W. Schweiger, age 76 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Hillside Manor. Lynn was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on July 15, 1946, the son of William and Ethel (Flint) Schweiger. He did technical work for John Deere for over 40 years. On September 6, 1996, he was united in marriage to LouAnn Qualmann at Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, where he was a longtime member. He loved music and enjoyed playing drums in the band as well as dancing. Lynn was a Packers fan and also had a passion for flowers, but what he really cherished was his family. He loved going on camping and traveling trips, and spending time with family.
33-year-old Wisconsin man arrested for 7th OWI after driving ‘erratically’ on Hwy 60
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was arrested for his 7th OWI after authorities reportedly saw him weaving all over Hwy 60. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about a recent OWI incident that happened on October 10 around 5 p.m. Authorities saw a vehicle driving on Hwy 60 at a ‘high rate of speed’.
Lawrence “Larry” Southard
Lawrence “Larry” Southard, 84, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his shop. Larry was born December 21, 1937 to Lawrence and Thelma Bumgarner Southard Larry graduated from Waupun High School. Larry served three years in the U.S. Army. He owned and operated Southard Automotive for most of his life. Over the years, Larry was involved in many different types of racing, including indy cars, stock cars, and off road racing. He truly enjoyed all types of racing, and car shows. He enjoyed going to car shows on the weekends. He really loved cars!
Driver killed in South Beloit racetrack crash
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 69-year-old racecar driver was killed Sunday in a crash at the Blackhawk Farms Raceway. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, Charles Mack was involved in a crash in which his vehicle left the track and struck a tree. He was taken from the scene, at 15538 Prairie Road, to […]
News – October 11, 2022
(Randolph) A Randolph School District student was arrested Monday after they made threats towards specific middle/high school students. Randolph police were made aware of the threat around 8am and their investigation lead to one student being taken onto custody. Authorities say they assure everyone that there is no danger to the students, district staff, or the community. They add that this is an ongoing investigation.
Three Wisconsin lottery tickets worth $1 million or more sold in the span of a week
WISCONSIN, USA — The odds of winning a $1 million in the lottery are pretty slim. But apparently, those odds are a little bit better if you're buying tickets in Wisconsin. In the span of one week, from Sept. 27 through Oct. 4, three winning lottery tickets of $1 million or more were sold in cities around the state.
State Patrol arrests Madison driver for OWI 4th offense after high-speed pursuit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a 27-year-old driver for OWI 4th offense early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit. Around 3:30 a.m., State Patrol arrested the 27-year-old Madison resident after engaging in a high-speed pursuit along County Road N at I-39/90. The pursuit started after State Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop for speed.
Brookfield police pursuit ends in Milwaukee, 2 arrested
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Two people were arrested Monday morning, Oct. 10 after leading Brookfield police on a pursuit. According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Moorland Road and I-94. The vehicle fled from officers on I-94. Eventually, the vehicle stopped on 35th Street in...
Waupun Home Damaged By Fire Over The Weekend
(Waupun) A home in Waupun was significantly damaged by fire this weekend. The Waupun Fire Department was called to W11455 Longview Road around 8:25am Saturday. Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible on the second floor and extended through the roof. Fire Chief B.J. DeMaa says crews initiated an interior attack and quickly knocked down the blaze before it spread to other parts of the home. He says everyone was out of the house when the fire department arrived, however one cat was still missing by the time firefighters left the scene.
Man found stabbed in Madison parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found a man suffering from a stab wound and a head injury after they responded to a reported fight Saturday night in a parking lot on the city’s north side. An MPD report states the officers located the 46-year-old victim after someone...
BDPD Graduates Two Officers From Police Academy
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Police Department is bolstering their ranks. The agency recently had two officers graduate from the Fox Valley Technical College Police Academy. Lieutenant Jeremiah Johnson says Joey Salazar and Megan Ruin started their academy class in June. “They go up there for the 16-week…720 hours of...
Barry M. Uttech
Barry M. Uttech, 69, of Beaver Dam passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at UW-Hospital in Madison. Barry was born on October 23, 1952, the son of Melvin and Beulah Uttech. He was a graduate of Hartford Union High School. Barry loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He enjoyed ice fishing and spending time in the woods up north.
