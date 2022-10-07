Read full article on original website
Navigating the Rise of Celebrity Beauty Brands, Skaggs’ Experts Weigh In
Beauty sells…literally. The beauty industry’s multi-billion dollar business is valued at over $500B, and is forecasted to continue growing rapidly. It’s a big business, and the spike of new makeup and skincare brands definitely show what society prioritizes. With tutorials and trends dominating the space of social media, the future of beauty is only up from here. And as a beauty lover, I’m here for it.
Perbelle’s Mission to Empower Female Cancer Patients Through Their Lifechanging Cosmetic Line
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, fan-favorite cosmetic line, Perbelle, is donating 1,000 units of their bestselling CC Cream, Foaming Face Wash and Vitamin Moisture Cream to the American Cancer Society Making Strides event in New York City. The walk through Central Park will be held on October 16th and is designed to raise money for breast cancer research. Perbelle’s products will be included in a “Survivor Bag”, which will be gifted to all those partaking in the event, many of whom will be cancer survivors and their families.
Say Goodbye To Pesky Stains With These Fast-Acting Teeth Whitening Strips While They’re on Major Sale
If you’ve looked in the mirror lately and said, “I wish my teeth were whiter,” then you might be interested in an at-home teeth whitening treatment. Honestly, one of the main reasons I don’t even bother with professional whitening treatments is because I don’t have time to sit in a waiting room for hours at the dentist’s office. With that said, I’ve been on the hunt for a high-quality teeth whitening treatment that not only yields professional grade results, but can be done from the comfort of my own home on my own time—and Crest’s 3D Whitestrips are on sale now...
A look into the transition of waistcoat to vest and its typology in the United States, as men’s fashion health style
A waistcoat , or vest (US and Canada), is a sleeveless upper-body garment. The American Revolutionary War brought British influence to the United States and with it came the waistcoat. The waistcoat in the United States originated as formal wear to be worn underneath a coat. Waistcoats became more ornate including color and decor.
JCPenney Beauty Launches w/ Thirteen Lune to Create a More Inclusive Beauty Experience
JCPenney just announced BIG beauty news and we couldn’t be more excited. Celebrating its 120th year as an iconic American company, the nationwide retailer revealed its plans to debut JCPenney Beauty, the ultimate one-stop shop, in its stores starting this month. JCPenney Beauty will expand from its ten brick-and-mortar pilot locations to 300 stores by early 2023, and 600 stores by Spring 2023.
This Nail Oil With Over 111,000 Reviews Has Been Deemed a ‘Miracle in a Bottle’ For Damaged Nails — Now $12 Ahead of October Prime Day
We go through phases with our nails. Sometimes, we get acrylics or gel manicures almost consistently for months or years at a time. Sometimes, we forget to realize they need a self-care routine of their own. From our nails to cuticles to the soft skin surrounding them, we need to pamper our hands to the fullest. However, it’s hard to know where to start — that’s where nail oil comes in. One of the bestselling beauty picks on Amazon is a rigorous, luxurious nail oil that has over 111,000 customers going crazy for it. One of the top reviews on Amazon...
Sanitas Launched An Age-Defying Vegan, Micro-Collagen Collection for Younger-Looking Skin
Sanitas just released a groundbreaking duo that is changing the way we view collagen. The Colorado-based skincare brand added the (first and only) Micro-Collagen™ mask and serum duo to their range of innovative products, and I could not wait to try them out. Nothing about the duo is micro besides the collagen it’s infused with, and you can expect to see major results that’ll restore your skin, without harming your body or the earth.
Thuy Celebrates ‘girls like me don’t cry’ Album Release At Levi’s In Los Angeles
If this is your first time hearing of Thuy, all you have to do is press play and you’ll fall in love. The Vietnamese singer-songwriter hails from the Bay Area, effortlessly injecting herself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Especially during a time when there seems to be a lack of AAPI representation, Thuy gives hope to all girls who look like her, that they too can make their wildest dreams come true.
Bia Shuts Down LA Fashion Week w/ Standout Performance
While Fashion Week has notably been the most prominent in New York or Paris, we can’t forget that Los Angeles Fashion Week is equally as lit. Following the heels of an epic show on the East Coast starring Coi Leray and Saucy Santana, The Model Experience returns with yet another show for the books.
Birdman & Slim Honored By The Living Legends Foundation During 30th Anniversary Gala
When it comes to the GOATs of hip-hop, you can’t have a conversation without mentioning Birdman and Slim. The music moguls and executives serve as the co-founders of Cash Money Records, yielding one of the most star-studded rosters in hip-hop history. Artists include Juvenile, Lil Wayne, Drake, and of course, the queen Nicki Minaj.
