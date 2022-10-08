New director for the Shoreline Concert Band at Shoreline Community College

Shorewood High School 2022 graduate Yubi Mamiya's performance on the AP Research Exam in May 2022 was so superior that it falls into a rather select category. She not only received the top score of 5, but Yubi was also one of only 306 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Research Exam, receiving the maximum score on each portion of the exam!

SHORELINE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO