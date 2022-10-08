New director for the Shoreline Concert Band at Shoreline Community College

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
shorelineareanews.com
Shorewood 2022 graduate achieves maximum scores on AP Research Exam
Shorewood High School 2022 graduate Yubi Mamiya's performance on the AP Research Exam in May 2022 was so superior that it falls into a rather select category. She not only received the top score of 5, but Yubi was also one of only 306 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Research Exam, receiving the maximum score on each portion of the exam!
shorelineareanews.com
Two Shorewood High School seniors are National Merit semifinalists
Two Shorewood High School seniors are Semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program. Vivek Malik and Raghav Dhandi are two academically talented students whose scores on the 2021 PSAT qualified them for the nationwide pool of National Merit Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors. The...
shorelineareanews.com
Syre, Brookside, Meridian Park, and Echo Lake Elementary are looking for parents and infants for Roots of Empathy
Would you like to volunteer with your baby to help nurture empathy in children?. Syre, Brookside, Meridian Park, and Echo Lake Elementary are looking for parents with infants who are between 2-4 months old in October to volunteer about once per month during the school year. What is Roots of...
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: Shoreline Schools
The Shoreline School District is a major employer in the area, with jobs including and beyond the classroom. Right now they are advertising for school bus drivers, but have openings for custodians, food service workers, coaches, mechanics, and clerical workers. Go to the Human Resources page for general information and...
shorelineareanews.com
Retired Shoreline teachers explore micro-brewery owned by Shoreline natives in Puerto Vallarta
In the Zona Romantica of Puerto Vallarta is a local micro-brewery that makes and markets Seattle style beers. Located on a cobblestone street in Old Town Puerto Vallarta, is Monzon Brewing Company. In January of 2021, Rebecca and I, two retired Shoreline teachers, decided to take a break from Winter’s...
shorelineareanews.com
Training course: Mental Health First Aid
Just as CPR helps you assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. In the Mental Health First Aid course, you learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for...
shorelineareanews.com
Home sales in Lake Forest Park during September 2022
The following are properties that sold in Lake Forest Park during the month of September 2022. Data compiled for the Shoreline Area News by the Shoreline Windermere office.
shorelineareanews.com
Fallen Firefighters' Day
Flags were at half-staff at all government buildings to honor Fallen Firefighters Day, Sunday October 9,2022 but it is particularly poignant at fire stations. Station 63, recently rebuilt, is on NE 180th in the North City Business District.
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: WSDOT Receptionist/Mailroom Clerk (OA3)
$35,620 - $47,048 Annually. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a customer service professional to serve as our Northwest Region (NWR) Headquarters Receptionist/Mail Clerk in Shoreline, a few minutes north of Seattle. As the Receptionist and Mailroom Clerk, we strive to deliver excellent customer service...
shorelineareanews.com
Kruckeberg Fall Plant sale Sunday and next weekend
This weekend October 7-9 and next weekend Oct 14-16, 2022 take 30% off select Trees, Shrubs, and other Plants at the MsK Nursery during the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden fall plant sale. Sale hours at 10am to 5pm. Sale dates:. Sunday, October 9. Friday, October 14. Saturday, October 15. Sunday, October...
shorelineareanews.com
DUI stop of felony suspect leads to narcotics, firearm arrest in Lake City
Officers arrested an armed, suspected felon possessing drugs in Lake City Neighborhood. Shortly after 4pm on Thursday, September 30, 2022 a person called 911 to report a man slumped over in a car in the 12300 block of 31st Ave NE. Fire and arriving officers found a 24-year-old male in...
