Ohatchee, AL

easportstoday.com

J’ville survives

Munford4-32-2 Cleburne County2-52-2 JACKSONVILLE — The football season has passed the halfway point and teams are starting their drive for the playoffs. Class 4A Region 4 may be the deepest region in the state with three teams ranked in the Top Six and the playoff picture is starting to take shape.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
easportstoday.com

This week’s schedule

Here is the high school sports schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Oct. 10-15 Ragland at Talladega Co. Cent. TCC-ASD winner vs. Faith Christian, 1:30 p.m. Wadley vs. Winterboro, 3 p.m. TCC/ASD/Faith vs. Wadley-Winterboro winner, 4:30 p.m. CLASS 3A. At Westbrook Christian. Hokes Bluff...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Top-ranked Fyffe piles up the points in win over Sand Rock

SAND ROCK – Earlier in the day Friday, Sand Rock football coach Alan Heath said he read where it was the 106th anniversary of the most lopsided college football game played between Georgia Tech and Cumberland. The final of that game was 222-0 in 1916. The score between the...
FYFFE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans crash Texas A&M yell practice

A few Alabama fans crashed Texas A&M yell practice Friday in Birmingham. The yell practice is a Texas A&M tradition that started in 1913. During an away game week, the yell leaders lead the yell practice the night before the game. A few Alabama fans showed up to the latest yell practice.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

3 reasons this recent UAB grad loves living in Parkside

With dozens of things to experience all within a short walk, it’s no wonder that Parkside has become one of the most popular places to live in Downtown Birmingham. We spoke with Cameron Cavenaugh, a resident at The Palmer, to learn about why she loves living in Parkside. Cameron...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sylacauganews.com

Alabama Mushroom Festival kicks off tomorrow in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The fascinating world of fungi is headed to Sylacauga this weekend as the Alabama Mushroom Society presents the 2022 Alabama Mushroom Festival on Oct. 8-9. The festivities will begin when the gates open at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the Lake Howard Boat Dock. Throughout the day,...
SYLACAUGA, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

TRAFFIC ALERT: CSX railroad crossing closures begin week of Oct. 10

CULLMAN, Ala. – CSX Transportation will be working on its railroad tracks beginning the week of Oct. 10. Work is planned for Tuesday-Friday evenings from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Expect the following railroad crossings to be closed at some point during this project: CITY OF CULLMAN   • Mitchell Road Northeast   • Arnold Street Northeast   • King Edward Street Southwest CITY OF HANCEVILLE   • Edmondson Street CULLMAN COUNTY   • Phelan Road   • County Road 607   • Garden City Heights Street Northeast MORGAN COUNTY   • Wilhite Road According to CSX, improvements to railroad crossings will begin Tuesday at Mitchell Road and will continue with Arnold Street, King Edward Street, Phelan Road and County Road 607. Work crews will then head to Edmondson Street and Garden City Heights Street before completing work on Friday, Oct. 14, at County Road 9. This is an estimated work schedule that is subject to change based on weather and other factors. CSX will continue to keep city officials apprised as schedules change. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Colder mornings, rain back in the forecast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The big story for the weekend is the next surge of cooler air. Temperatures will start in the low to mid 50s Saturday morning. You can expect another mostly sunny sky for Saturday, with highs in the 70s. Winds will be north at 10 to 15 mph. The wind will likely bring more leaves to the ground. Humidity levels will also end up very low, so avoid outdoor burning. Temperatures Sunday morning will end up even colder, with upper 30s. However, no concern for frost at this time. Sunday afternoon features plenty of sunshine, with highs in the low to mid 70s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Now the Weekend: Mushroom Festival, Barber Vintage Festival and More

Happy Thursday, Birmingham! We’re back with another weekend full of fun events you don’t want to miss. Rev your engines—Barber Vintage Festival is happening this Friday through Sunday. Want a weekend of fungi fun? Come out to the Alabama Mushroom Festival in Sylacauga. Last but not least,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

One person injured in Cullman auto garage fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a Cullman business fire on Friday morning. According to Cullman Police Sgt. Adam Clark, the fire started shortly after 10 a.m. at Just GM Auto and Truck Repair Plus. Jimbo Hulgan was under a van fixing a gas leak when the...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 5 injured in early morning crashes along I-59 near Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A series of accidents along I-59 South involving multiple commercial vehicles left one person dead and at least five others injured Wednesday morning. According to Springville Fire Chief Richard Harvey, the first crash occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 152 when a commercial vehicle crossed the median and hit […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Think you can identify the ‘killer?’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County (FPLCC) will host Midnight at the Masquerade, a murder mystery dinner event at the Browne Stone Centre at Stone Bridge Farms on Friday, Oct. 21, from 6-10 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 and dinner and the show start at 6:30. As a part of the theme and to tie into the library’s mission of promoting reading, local mystery authors will have tables set up at the event during appetizer time from 5:30-6:30 to talk with guests about their books. FPLCC President Tanya Allcorn said the group hired The Murder...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

This Mediterranean restaurant chain is expanding in Alabama

Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava opened its first location in Montgomery last month. Weeks later, the chain opened a storefront in Birmingham at Brook Highland Plaza along the U.S. 280 corridor. The restaurant replaced the former Zoe’s Kitchen, which closed over the summer, reported the Birmingham Business Journal. Founded...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Female pedestrian hit, killed in east Jefferson County

A female pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle Friday night in eastern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. to a service station at the intersection of Highway 79 and Sweeny Hollow Road in Pinson, said Lt. Joni Money. Authorities said the pedestrian,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

