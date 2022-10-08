Read full article on original website
WNYC
'Just Above Midtown' Exhibition, 'Nuevayorkinos,' Wendy Red Star, Full Bio: Jim Thorpe, 'Indian Country' Play
Just Above Midtown (JAM) was an art gallery opened in 1974 on west 57th Street that spotlighted the work of Black artists who had yet to receive mainstream recognition, like David Hammons, Lorraine O'Grady, and Howardena Pindell. The gallery was opened by Linda Goode Bryant and closed in 1986. Now, a new exhibition at MOMA, Just Above Midtown: Changing Spaces, showcases some of the work that was once displayed at the original gallery. Head curator Thomas Jean Lax joins to speak to the importance of preserving the memory of JAM. Just Above Midtown: Changing Spaces is on view until February 18, 2023.
WNYC
Housing Migrants in NYC; Our Endemic-COVID Future; How New York City was Planned; Celebrating Our Local Indigenous Communities
Christine Quinn, president & CEO of Win, the largest provider of shelter and supportive services for homeless families in New York City, joins to discuss the migrant crisis in New York City and offers solutions on how to house migrants coming to the city. In 30 Issues in 30 Days,...
WNYC
'Just Above Midtown' at MoMA
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Hospital Center’s new ER, cancer center a big hit
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – When you see a podium and lots of balloons it may not always be a momentous event. But last week, as inclement weather drove celebrants inside The Brooklyn Hospital Center for a ribbon-cutting, the scaled-down ceremony represented something profound: a transformative change upping the game of medical service to Downtown and surrounding communities.
Columbus Day 2022: A guide to what’s open and closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Columbus Day, the U.S. federal holiday that commemorates the landing of Christopher Columbus in the Americas, is Monday. The holiday is celebrated in New York City as Italian Heritage/Indigenous People day. Here’s a look at what else is open and closed on Staten Island in...
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Weed Delivery App in Brooklyn
In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around from city officials, and watching all the other weed trucks flood the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Uncle Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
wufe967.com
NYC officials say man jumped from 29-story luxury hotel in Times Square
Officials in New York City say that a man jumped from a luxury hotel in Times Square on Friday. A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said that officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person on Friday at 11:24 a.m. When officers arrived on the...
Shockingly This Is The Best City To Buy A Car In New York
If you are in the market to buy a used car there is probably one city in New York State that wouldn't even think about buying a vehicle. But it turns out that the last city you would think is a used vehicle is one of the best places in the country to score a deal on a used vehicle.
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
New York YIMBY
1516 Park Avenue Nears Completion in East Harlem, Manhattan
Construction is nearing completion on 1516 Park Avenue, a 12-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Karl Fischer Architect and developed by Isaac Schwartz, the structure will yield 44 residences, of which 18 are designated as affordable housing, as well as ground-floor retail space. Foremost Contracting & Building is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Park Avenue and East 111th Street.
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
South Brooklyn welcomes brand-new hospital named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
A new public hospital is opening in New York City for the first time since 1982 and will be named after late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
East Harlem violence disrupters earn federal grant funding
NEW YORK - The U.S. Department of Justice recently awarded $2 million to the crime-fighting efforts of one East Harlem nonprofit.Stand Against Violence East Harlem, part of the Getting Out and Staying Out program, is stopping violence before it starts.In the SAVE Harlem office on East 117th Street and Park Avenue, each day of peace counts as a win. A white board keeps track of days since the last shooting, and a map of East Harlem marks incidents with colored pins.The group, directed by Omar Jackson, has patrolled the Johnson and Jefferson Houses since 2016. Jackson grew up in Johnson...
NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people were shot outside his Long Island home
NEW YORK — New York Rep. Lee Zeldin said his family is safe after two people were shot outside his home Sunday afternoon. Zeldin, who was not home during the shooting, released a statement describing the shooting outside their home in Shirley. “My 16 year old daughters, Mikayla and...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 101 Oriental Boulevard in Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for an eight-story mixed-use building at 101 Oriental Boulevard in Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of West End Avenue and Oriental Boulevard, the lot is closest to the Brighton Beach subway station, serviced by the B and Q trains. Zak Peysak under the 101 Oriental Blvd LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor Adams reappoints Kate MacKenzie director of Office of Food Policy
The mayor reappointed Brooklyn resident Kate MacKenzie to the position of executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Food Policy (MOFP). The current agenda of MOFP includes the equity goals of Food Forward NYC, the 10-year food policy plan of the city government, the first of its kind. “Mayor...
Man shot in head killed at Panamanian Day Parade in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A man was shot and killed Friday night at the Brooklyn...
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Award-winning house, incredible views,’ Todt Hill, $960K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 55 Ocean Terrace, was initially a two-family house that won awards for its architectural design. It was converted to a one-family home with 12-foot ceilings, massive storage, exclusion and privacy, incredible views and large custom windows throughout.
Cannoli, sausage-n-peppers and amore: Italian Feast returns at The Mount
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Is it possible to down seven Ferrara cannoli in just a few minutes? Indeed it is for Carlo Giambotto of Rossville who consumed just that at the Mount Loretto Italian Festival on Friday, Oct. 7. But the competitive eating contest was just a fraction of sights at the annual Pleasant Plains three-day festa.
bkreader.com
Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York
Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
