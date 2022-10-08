Just Above Midtown (JAM) was an art gallery opened in 1974 on west 57th Street that spotlighted the work of Black artists who had yet to receive mainstream recognition, like David Hammons, Lorraine O'Grady, and Howardena Pindell. The gallery was opened by Linda Goode Bryant and closed in 1986. Now, a new exhibition at MOMA, Just Above Midtown: Changing Spaces, showcases some of the work that was once displayed at the original gallery. Head curator Thomas Jean Lax joins to speak to the importance of preserving the memory of JAM. Just Above Midtown: Changing Spaces is on view until February 18, 2023.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO