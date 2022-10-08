ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WNYC

'Just Above Midtown' Exhibition, 'Nuevayorkinos,' Wendy Red Star, Full Bio: Jim Thorpe, 'Indian Country' Play

Just Above Midtown (JAM) was an art gallery opened in 1974 on west 57th Street that spotlighted the work of Black artists who had yet to receive mainstream recognition, like David Hammons, Lorraine O'Grady, and Howardena Pindell. The gallery was opened by Linda Goode Bryant and closed in 1986. Now, a new exhibition at MOMA, Just Above Midtown: Changing Spaces, showcases some of the work that was once displayed at the original gallery. Head curator Thomas Jean Lax joins to speak to the importance of preserving the memory of JAM. Just Above Midtown: Changing Spaces is on view until February 18, 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYC

'Just Above Midtown' at MoMA

NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Hospital Center’s new ER, cancer center a big hit

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – When you see a podium and lots of balloons it may not always be a momentous event. But last week, as inclement weather drove celebrants inside The Brooklyn Hospital Center for a ribbon-cutting, the scaled-down ceremony represented something profound: a transformative change upping the game of medical service to Downtown and surrounding communities.
BROOKLYN, NY
stupiddope.com

Uncle Budd NYC Launches Weed Delivery App in Brooklyn

In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around from city officials, and watching all the other weed trucks flood the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Uncle Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

1516 Park Avenue Nears Completion in East Harlem, Manhattan

Construction is nearing completion on 1516 Park Avenue, a 12-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Karl Fischer Architect and developed by Isaac Schwartz, the structure will yield 44 residences, of which 18 are designated as affordable housing, as well as ground-floor retail space. Foremost Contracting & Building is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Park Avenue and East 111th Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley

Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

East Harlem violence disrupters earn federal grant funding

NEW YORK - The U.S. Department of Justice recently awarded $2 million to the crime-fighting efforts of one East Harlem nonprofit.Stand Against Violence East Harlem, part of the Getting Out and Staying Out program, is stopping violence before it starts.In the SAVE Harlem office on East 117th Street and Park Avenue, each day of peace counts as a win. A white board keeps track of days since the last shooting, and a map of East Harlem marks incidents with colored pins.The group, directed by Omar Jackson, has patrolled the Johnson and Jefferson Houses since 2016. Jackson grew up in Johnson...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 101 Oriental Boulevard in Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for an eight-story mixed-use building at 101 Oriental Boulevard in Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of West End Avenue and Oriental Boulevard, the lot is closest to the Brighton Beach subway station, serviced by the B and Q trains. Zak Peysak under the 101 Oriental Blvd LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Mayor Adams reappoints Kate MacKenzie director of Office of Food Policy

The mayor reappointed Brooklyn resident Kate MacKenzie to the position of executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Food Policy (MOFP). The current agenda of MOFP includes the equity goals of Food Forward NYC, the 10-year food policy plan of the city government, the first of its kind. “Mayor...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York

Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

