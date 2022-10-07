Read full article on original website
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
Colorado Architecture Firm Does More than Just Draw. They Grow Gardens!Inside the Firm PodcastLongmont, CO
The Land Before Mine: Fort Collins Couple Debates City Over Historic Status
A Fort Collins couple trying to sell a piece of property on North College recently learned that history has a way of catching up with you. The couple asked to not have their names used in this article and are referred to as the property owner throughout. “We put the...
lovgov.org
1st Street Bridge Replacement over the Greeley-Loveland Irrigation Canal
On Monday, Oct. 10, crews will begin the removal of the 1st Street bridge over the Greeley-Loveland Irrigation Canal. The demolition will take approximately seven weeks as crews remove the structure and re-align utilities for the new bridge. 1st Street will remain closed from the Big Thompson Bridge to Railroad...
Alcohol, eroticism and spookiness converge at Paranormal Palace
(Denver, Colo.) Take one part spooky, one part sexy, and one part alcohol. Mix with fine art, “groovy” music, smart people, loud music and special effects. That’s Denver’s Paranormal Palace, an annual event held near Civic Center Park in the city owned McNichols Building. The huge party, which includes throngs of scantily clad women, has the backing of Mark Larson.
This 1920s Colorado Schoolhouse is Now on the Market as a Stunning Home
Colorado has a thing for turning abandoned schoolhouses into modern homes. For example, this 1800s La Veta classroom is now a quaint ranch, while this 1920s school is now a three-bedroom house for sale in Model. One of the Mile High City's newest hotels, The Slate Denver, used to be...
Boa constrictor spotted slithering through Colorado front yard
Crews from the Northern Colorado Herpetological Society (NCHS) responded to the scene of a private residence in Fort Collins last Saturday, after receiving reports that a large snake was slithering through the front yard. The snake turned out to be a boa constrictor, a species of large, non-venomous snakes that...
1 injured in shooting in Lakewood shopping center parking lot
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Lakewood King Soopers Saturday night, the Lakewood Police Department said. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the King Soopers shopping center at Alameda Parkway and Union Boulevard. Police said the shooting...
What’s the Story Behind the Kinikinik Store in the Poudre Canyon?
The Poudre Canyon is filled with interesting sights, sounds, and scenery for miles and miles in every direction. From the rushing river and gorgeous forest views to unique landmarks, there are plenty of places worth pulling off for while driving this stretch of road. The Kinikinik General Store is one...
Two Lamborghinis destroyed in fiery Colorado crash
Two luxury sports cars were destroyed on Thursday night in an accident that occurred near the Denver intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, right in front of the Denver Fire Department's Station 1. According to officials from the fire department, one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash.
KKTV
Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire officials in Larimer County have lifted voluntary evacuations for the area of Red Mountain Road east of Highway 287 and north to the Wyoming state line, according to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. A wildfire on Great Twins Road...
KKTV
Boulder police asking for help locating Colorado teen
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen who could be in danger. Police said 14-year-old Chloe Campbell has been missing since Friday, Sept. 30. She was last seen at the Boulder High School football game. Officers believe Chloe is a runaway.
Pleasant start to workweek, chance for rain/snow Tuesday
The workweek starts off mild for Denver's weather and sunshine sticks around with highs in the 60s and 70s throughout the week.
Westword
A Letter to Heidi Ganahl From a Coloradan She Wants to Govern
I’m writing about your recent comments during a campaign event regarding a dorm-room assignment you said had been made by the University of Colorado Boulder. A parent at CU had contacted you about a daughter who was assigned to a room “with a biological male who considers himself a female.” In your anecdote, you said it was a university policy that was only reversed after your intervention.
Moose on the Loose: How Did A Moose End Up in Eastern Colorado?
When you think of moose in Colorado, you generally think of their habitat in the mountains. Once in a while, a random moose will make their way down to the Front Range of Colorado, but not very often. Imagine the surprise of seeing a moose on the eastern plains of...
See fall colors without traveling over 2 hours from Denver
If you want to go leaf-peeping this weekend, there is still a great opportunity to see beautiful fall colors without having to make a long drive into the mountains.
1 dead in early morning 2-vehicle crash in Thornton
The crash happened at the intersection of East 120th Avenue and Quebec Street around 1:28 a.m. on Sunday.
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: Colorado workers push back against the retirement age
Like its population, Colorado’s workforce is getting older as people work past traditional retirement age. A recent conference held in Denver explored the business case of how older, experienced workers affect a company’s bottom line (catch up with the subject in last week’s newsletter here) and how to attract and retain them. But the Age-Inclusive Management Strategies conference also addressed how the people of any age view work today.
1310kfka.com
Loveland Man Arrested
A Loveland man has been arrested a week after investigators say he punched and knocked an undercover Fort Collins police detective unconscious. The detective remained in critical condition at an area hospital late last week, according to a news release from the Critical Incident Response Team.
Suspects In Burglaries In Windsor, Fort Collins Sought By Police
Police in Windsor and Fort Collins are making for the public's help in identifying the suspects in several burglaries in both communities. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, recent burglaries in which the suspects are thought to be involved...
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away. Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
1 dead, 3 injured in Greeley crash
GREELEY, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Greeley killed one person and injured three others, according to police. Greeley Police responded to the crash at 4:17 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and West 10th Street, according to a news release. A GMC truck driven...
