Friday Night Football – Week 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high school football season is in the final stretch. Week eight has been full of highlights, and here is a breakdown of how things shaped out. Albuquerque High made the trip down to Los Lunas for a district 5 matchup. The Bulldogs entered the day on a five game losing streak, […]
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Late field goal gives Hillcrest a 16-14 Civil War win over Bonneville
Trailing 14-13 with 1:04 left in the game the Hillcrest Knights were going to need to drive 65 yards with no timeouts if they hoped to beat crosstown rival Bonneville Friday's Civil War matchup. The Knights needed just four plays to move the ball down to Bees 15 yard line.
Woodburn boys soccer starts league 4-0
After going 2-1-2 in nonleague play, the Bulldogs rattle off four straight victories ahead of clash with McKay Last year the Woodburn boys soccer team struggled to find consistency throughout the start of Mid-Willamette Conference play. The team won two, faltered, won two, faltered for the first few weeks of the season. It wasn't until entering the playoffs that the Bulldogs were able to string together three consecutive victories. That's not the case in 2022. Woodburn started the season with a 2-1-2 nonleague record and have since rattled off four straight victories over Silverton, West Albany and Crescent Valley. In...
