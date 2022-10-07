It’s hard enough to get kids to tidy their rooms on a regular basis, so when it comes to getting rid of clothes, toys and general junk that has accumulated over the years parents may be tempted to just get stuck in and do it themselves.But that’s not the best approach, says professional declutterer Kate Ibbotson, who is supporting the British Heart Foundation Declutter Challenge (bhf.org.uk/declutter) this autumn, calling on the public to donate preloved items to help fund life saving research.“Avoid decluttering their belongings without their consent,” she says. “Start the process with communication – older children are more...

KIDS ・ 4 DAYS AGO