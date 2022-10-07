Read full article on original website
Related
What Americans Don’t Understand About Teachers and Professors
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. Last week, I asked readers to tell me what people don’t get about their job. In an economy with thousands of occupations and hundreds of sectors, and where many people within the same large company have no idea what their colleagues do all day, I thought hearing from dozens of people about the reality of their work would be valuable.
Russia targets Kyiv and Ukraine’s cities as Putin warns of further strikes
Russia bombed the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and a host of other cities across the country on Monday morning in a massive series of rush-hour attacks in apparent revenge for the explosions on a Crimean bridge over the weekend.At least 10 people were killed and more than 60 injured across the country in initial casualty figures given by Ukraine authorities. Eight of the fatalities were in Kyiv.Among the locations struck by Russian missiles were a playground, public park and pedestrian bridge. Moscow said it had hit all “assigned targets”.Among the buildings hit was a German consulate building.The hits came...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
The European Union joined an international chorus of condemnation following Russian missile attacks across Ukraine
Russia targeted Ukraine's ‘infrastructure and people’ with hours-long barrage signaling escalation from Putin
Vladimir Putin is being accused of war crimes after ordering indiscriminate missile strikes on Ukrainian cities Monday. Explosions rocked streets and playgrounds in Kyiv.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 229 of the invasion
Russia escalates attacks on Ukrainian cities after Vladimir Putin calls attack on Kerch bridge an ‘act of terror’
North Korea missile launches meant to simulate nuclear attack: state media
North Korea’s recent missile launches were drills meant to simulate the use of nuclear weapons, according to state media. “Through seven times of launching drills of the tactical nuclear operation units, the actual war capabilities … of the nuclear combat forces ready to hit and wipe out the set objects at any location and any time were displayed to the full,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.
Comments / 0