Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VATerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
This Fun Halloween Festival in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensVirginia Beach, VA
Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldPortsmouth, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Restaurants in Hampton, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldHampton, VA
Virginia Beach business owners remain hopeful after weekend of Neptune Festival activities
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Many Virginia Beach businesses felt the impact of not having portions of the Neptune Festival this year. But it didn’t stop folks from coming out to help some local shops that depend on big events. The impact of the last week’s cancellation of the...
Suffolk Peanut Festival hits record-breaking turnout
The 44th annual Suffolk Peanut Festival came to an end Sunday evening. While numbers were still being tallied for Sunday’s crowds, festival organizers said they had a record turnout Saturday.
International Sand Sculpting Championship back in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A wizard, an astronaut and a mermaid were all at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend, and they’re all made entirely out of sand. The Neptune Festival’s International Sand-Sculpting Championship is back at the beach. More than 30 master sand sculptor’s from all...
VB hosts building dedication for new city hall Oct. 19
The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. in the lobby of Building 1, located at 2401 Courthouse Drive.
hburgcitizen.com
A beacon of light for the grieving: How Camp Lighthouse seeks to help area families dealing with death
A cluster of children and adults — some in yellow bandanas and raincoats — trudged down the slope against a gray, misting sky, as they headed toward the site of one last ceremony of the weekend. They had just participated in the first Harrisonburg session of Camp Lighthouse, a two-day day camp for children and teenagers who are grieving the recent loss of a loved one.
Free drive-in movie showing at Bennett’s Creek Park in Suffolk
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Bennett’s Creek Park will be hosting a drive-in movie showing. They will be playing the 2019 version of The Addams Family, which is PG. The event is family friendly, free, and open to the public.
Tickets now on sale for Winterfest on the Wisconsin at Nauticus
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on December 15, 2021. The dazzling holiday light display at Nauticus is back for another year, and this time, it has exciting new additions. "Winterfest on the Wisconsin" tickets are now on...
Virginia Zoo taking precautions due to local case of avian flu
Wildlife authorities confirmed cases of the high pathogenic avian flu (HPAI) in a Canadian goose population along the Lafayette and Elizabeth Rivers.
Why NSU students say parking space is getting tight on campus
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The full report airs tonight at 6 on 13News Now. Norfolk State University (NSU) students reached out to 13News Now with a problem: parking on campus. Many said they can't park close to their dorm room where they feel safe. One senior political science...
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Hotels in Virginia Beach
There are a wide variety of budget hotels in Virginia Beach. While you won’t find world-class facilities at these cheap hotels, they are a great choice if you want to save money on your stay. Budget options include the Oceanfront Inn, 19 Atlantic Hotel, and Belvedere Beach Resort. Each...
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Fry's BIG Kitchen
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sometimes it's a dream, sometimes it's a gift, and for Donnie Fry? Owning Fry's BIG Kitchen is both. "I don't consider myself a chef. I did not go to culinary school, I figured this all out on my own, and that's one of the things I'm most proud of," Fry said.
Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!
Williamsburg gives dogs a day of fun at the Canine Carnival
Dogs of Williamsburg -- and of course, their owners -- can look forward to a day in the park next weekend at the annual Canine Carnival, hosted by Williamsburg Parks and Recreation.
Family approaching 11 months without running water, statewide contractor backlog plaguing hundreds
A family living without running water for more than ten months is likely going to make it to Month 11.
Poquoson Seafood Festival returns Oct. 14-16
Visitors will be able to enjoy live music, food, exhibits and vendors that will appeal to all ages.
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 7-9
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
Friday Night Flights Week 5 Full Show
Friday Night Flights continues on our fifth week of the season. Deep Creek vs. Kings Fork, Nansemond River vs. Lakeland and more continue in our show, which you can watch in the viewer above.
Virginia Beach ladies compete in "Miss Amazing" pageant
Saturday night, some truly amazing young ladies took the stage in Virginia Beach. The "Miss Amazing" pageant was held at Spring Branch Church.
VB History Museum hosts lecture on “Witch of Pungo” Oct. 13
The event is being held on Thursday, October 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Lynnhaven Colonial Education Center, located at 4409 Wishart Road.
PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2022 | Week 5
Nansemond River vs. Lakeland Deep Creek vs. Kings Fork
