McDonough football upends Thomas Stone
After spending the first month of the season on the road while awaiting the completion of its new turf field, the McDonough High School football team earned a pair of narrow road victories. But last Friday night the Rams were…
SignalsAZ
Bradshaw Mountain Football Excels on Both Sides of the Ball In Win Over Thunderbird
The Bradshaw Mountain High School football team executed on defense and offense Friday as they broke a three-game losing streak with a 37-8 win over the Thunderbird Titans in Phoenix. Bradshaw Mountain head coach Bob Young on Talkin’ Central Arizona Sports on Tuesday praised the defense following the team’s 19-3...
Eagles fans took over Arizona and helped carry their team to a win
Despite the game being across the country Eagles fans took over the Cardinals home stadium on Sunday, with over 50% of the crowd wearing Eagles colors.
