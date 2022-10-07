Read full article on original website
Related
theodysseyonline.com
College Classes VS. High School Classes
It's not a secret, college is different from high school in about a million ways. Knowing what to expect for some of these changes can help ease some anxiety. Syllabus: For 95% of college classes, everything you need to know about that class will be on that trusty packet of paper. I really appreciate these packets because I know what lies in front of me so I might be able to get ahead if the universe allows it. I only had one class in high school that did anything like a syllabus and I think they should be more common!
Parents fuming as kids booted out of school for not wearing 'black enough' socks
Parents are fuming after a group of children were booted from school for not wearing ‘black enough’ socks. Headteacher Alun Ebenezer at The Deepings School in Lincolnshire defended the decision to remove the 50 students from their classes for not adhering to the strict dress code. On Monday...
For Students to Succeed, Put High-Quality Curriculum in Teachers’ Hands
The recent National Assessment of Educational Progress results brought news that educators and families alike were dreading: Math and reading scores for 9-year-olds dropped to levels unseen for decades during the pandemic. Notably, average long-term math performance fell for the first time ever, and reading scores had the most significant drop in 30 years. This […]
I'm a 9th-grade teacher. Here's what I wish parents of freshmen would help their children understand.
The author, who has nearly two decades of experience teaching high-school students, says parents can set their freshmen up for success beyond school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former School Teacher of 30 Years Releases New Book to Help Children With Math Anxiety
Author and local teacher, Valerie D. Johnson, is thrilled to announce the release of her new children’s book, 1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm, which was written to ignite a love of math in all children. Since its August 2022 release, the book has ranked...
Voices: My child got an attendance award at school – and I’m furious about it
Last week, my son came home from school with a sparkling new pencil case he had won for his 100 per cent attendance. He was so excited about his accomplishment, beaming with pride. I told him what a lovely pencil case it was, but quickly delivered a monologue to him about how attendance does not make a child good or bad. It is lovely he has gone to school every day so far this term, but it isn’t something I could congratulate, because it wasn’t his accomplishment – just his luck of the draw.“There are kids who haven’t been...
KIDS・
Parents want an education for their kids not indoctrination. Their voices must be heard
America's kids have had to endure catastrophic disruptions to their education since COVID lockdowns. Parents are right to speak up about the focus on woke ideology over fundamentals.
Kids With Lice Should Stay In School According To New Guidance
It’s hard not to freak out when your kids get head lice. Catching a glimpse of an actual live bug scurrying through your kid’s hair is never a good moment, and your first impulse might be to carefully run caution tape around your house and then burn everything to the ground.
KIDS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UC Daily Campus
Are High School Sports Worth the Cost?
In many high schools, sports are an integral part of life, sometimes even prioritized above academics. Like every aspect of education, there is a cost to the services that schools provide. In this article, I’ll specifically examine my hometown, Wolcott, CT, and see how its football budget in terms of coaches’ salaries compares to the amount paid for other services to students. What I have found is that while high school sports, including football, certainly have benefits, these benefits can in no way justify the disproportionate amount of money given to them.
Comments / 0