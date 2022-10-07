Read full article on original website
A doc from the Disney family takes aim at the Mouse House
NEW YORK (AP) — Abigail E. Disney has been critical of the company that bears her name before. But for the first time, Disney, the granddaughter of co-founder Roy O. Disney, has put her views into the medium the Mouse House was built on: a movie. In the new documentary “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales,” Disney argues that the Walt Disney Co. has lost its moral compass. As one of the company’s most prominent and outspoken critics — one who happens to be from within the Disney family — Disney lays out an unflattering portrait of the company, particularly in regard to pay inequity and the struggles of some theme park employees to sustain their families on minimum-wage salaries. “They have gone the way of most every other company in this country. They started with a bigger idea of themselves than that,” Disney said in an interview. “The Walt Disney Co. was better. It was kinder, it was gentler. It was a human company. “We have lost the plot,” said Disney.
murphysmultiverse.com
Justin Long Joins Disney+’s ‘Goosebumps’ Series
Disney+ may have kicked off its streaming service with Star Wars and Marvel, but they have been quite busy expanding their available IPs. They purchased 20th Century Fox for a reason and aren’t wasting any time to also add a few other recognizable franchises to their list. Now, they are actively working on a new series based on the iconic Goosebumps franchise by R.L. Stine and it seems they already have their casting locked, as Justin Long is set to join the series.
ComicBook
Pixar's Andrew Stanton to Direct New Sci-Fi Movie In the Blink of an Eye
Andrew Stanton is a writer and director best known for Pixar who has helped create some of the most beloved animated movies of all time. Stanton's writing credits include Toy Story, A Bug's Life, Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, WALL-E, Finding Dory, Toy Story 4, and more. He also directed A Bug's Life, WALL·E, Finding Nemo, and Finding Dory as well as the 2012 live-action movie, John Carter. Recently, the Oscar-winner worked on a couple of episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which won't be his last foray into sci-fi. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stanton has been tapped to direct the upcoming sci-fi/drama, In the Blink of an Eye.
Why Didn’t Hocus Pocus 2 Go To Theaters? Let’s Talk This Out
Hocus Pocus 2 went straight to Disney+ and broke records. Should it have gone to theaters?
All the new Disney movies coming out between now and 2024
A look ahead to the dozens of new Disney movies coming your way
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
Business Insider
'Smile' is now playing only in theaters, but the creepy horror movie is expected to hit Paramount Plus in November
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Smile," the new horror film from Paramount Pictures, is now playing exclusively in theaters. The movie is about a doctor who experiences terrifying horrors related to a series of mysterious deaths. Following its exclusive theatrical window, "Smile" is...
‘Glass Onion’ Gets One-Week Theatrical Sneak Preview, Netflix to Screen Film in 600 U.S. Theaters
Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated “Knives Out” sequel will first debut in theaters, after all. While Netflix previously teased that “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” would play “in select theaters on a to-be-announced date,” the streamer has revealed that the movie will hit theaters for a “special sneak preview” over Thanksgiving — a full month before it launches on the platform. News of the one-week-only engagement follows the movie’s “dazzling” world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, with the sneak preview set to run from Nov. 23-29. “Glass Onion” will play exclusively in approximately 600 theaters domestically, making its...
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Last Seen Alive'
Several thrillers and biographical films are also trending on the streaming service.
msn.com
Netflix’s new No. 1 movie is Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — and it’s based on a Stephen King novel
October is the perfect time for watching scary movies with all the lights switched off, and Netflix is hoping to ensnare horror fans with its latest film based on a short story from legendary author Stephen King. And it appears to have worked. Named Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, the spooky flick...
CNET
'Werewolf by Night' Review: Marvel Monster Mash Is a Classic Horror Scream
Gasp in horror! Recoil in fright! Steel yourself for thoroughly retro chills and thrills, as you Marvel at the bite-size delight they call... Werewolf by Night!. Werewolf by Night is the latest Marvel adventure -- streaming now on Disney Plus -- but it's a little bit different. It's black and white, it's only an hour long, and it tells a monster-mashing supernatural standalone story with no obvious connection to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Polygon
Hulu’s Hellraiser, Werewolf by Night, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
Spooky season is officially in full swing with the premiere of Hellraiser, the 2022 reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror film starring Odessa A’zion (Let’s Scare Julie) and Jamie Clayton (Sense8), on Hulu. If creepy puzzle boxes and sadomasochistic demons aren’t your thing, not to worry — there’s plenty more spine-tingling goodness to choose from on streaming and VOD this weekend.
techunwrapped.com
The best DC movies according to IMDb
Without a doubt, the characters of the DC Comics Universe have left us great film adaptations. And to celebrate that soon we will have the new film of Black Adamand that their first reactions have been very positive, we have given ourselves the task of finding out which ones are the five best films based on these legendary heroesaccording to the IMDb portal.
Halloween Movies For The Halloween Spirit
With Halloween around the corner, you might be wondering how to get into the holiday spirit. If blown-up ghost and pumpkin carvings aren’t cutting it, then dive in deep and indulge yourself in some of the best Halloween movies of the 90’s. From feel-good Disney movies to total classics, this list is sure to get you into the holiday mood.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Werewolf by Night’ on Disney+, Which Introduces Lycanthropy and Lots of Spattery Blood to the MCU
An old 1970s horror comic bows into the MCU via Werewolf by Night, a Disney+ exclusive in the vein of oddball series like Wandavision and Loki. What makes these properties similar is their relatively experimental styles, outside the norm for most MCU product – in this case, spooky black-and-white cinematography and gloomy atmosphere inspired by 1930s horror films. Renowned film-score composer Michael Giacchino (notable for landing an Oscar nod for Up, and whose compositions for The Batman are stunning) switches to the director’s chair for this tongue-in-cheeky horror comedy. So the question stands: Is it any good, or are you just going to howl a-whoooooooooooooooo cares?
In a first, Netflix's 'Knives Out' sequel will play in theaters for a week
Netflix is going to the movies, but only for a week.
buckinghamshirelive.com
New escape room based on Saw movie franchise set to open in time for Halloween
A new escape room based on the scary Saw film franchise is opening – just in time for Halloween. And fans of the movies will be happy to find out that it will be voiced by Jigsaw himself, Tobin Bell. The Traproom in London will host Saw: The Experience....
The Years Hollywood Made the Best Blockbusters
While the term “blockbuster” can pertain to any film that makes a killing at the box office, it tends to denote big-budget tentpole releases from the major Hollywood studios. As a result, it can take on a negative connotation among cinephiles, many of whom think that the most common examples offer spectacle over substance. The […]
