The Associated Press

A doc from the Disney family takes aim at the Mouse House

NEW YORK (AP) — Abigail E. Disney has been critical of the company that bears her name before. But for the first time, Disney, the granddaughter of co-founder Roy O. Disney, has put her views into the medium the Mouse House was built on: a movie. In the new documentary “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales,” Disney argues that the Walt Disney Co. has lost its moral compass. As one of the company’s most prominent and outspoken critics — one who happens to be from within the Disney family — Disney lays out an unflattering portrait of the company, particularly in regard to pay inequity and the struggles of some theme park employees to sustain their families on minimum-wage salaries. “They have gone the way of most every other company in this country. They started with a bigger idea of themselves than that,” Disney said in an interview. “The Walt Disney Co. was better. It was kinder, it was gentler. It was a human company. “We have lost the plot,” said Disney.
murphysmultiverse.com

Justin Long Joins Disney+’s ‘Goosebumps’ Series

Disney+ may have kicked off its streaming service with Star Wars and Marvel, but they have been quite busy expanding their available IPs. They purchased 20th Century Fox for a reason and aren’t wasting any time to also add a few other recognizable franchises to their list. Now, they are actively working on a new series based on the iconic Goosebumps franchise by R.L. Stine and it seems they already have their casting locked, as Justin Long is set to join the series.
ComicBook

Pixar's Andrew Stanton to Direct New Sci-Fi Movie In the Blink of an Eye

Andrew Stanton is a writer and director best known for Pixar who has helped create some of the most beloved animated movies of all time. Stanton's writing credits include Toy Story, A Bug's Life, Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, WALL-E, Finding Dory, Toy Story 4, and more. He also directed A Bug's Life, WALL·E, Finding Nemo, and Finding Dory as well as the 2012 live-action movie, John Carter. Recently, the Oscar-winner worked on a couple of episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which won't be his last foray into sci-fi. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stanton has been tapped to direct the upcoming sci-fi/drama, In the Blink of an Eye.
Maya Rudolph
Eddie Murphy
Adam Shankman
Amy Adams
Popculture

Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
Variety

‘Glass Onion’ Gets One-Week Theatrical Sneak Preview, Netflix to Screen Film in 600 U.S. Theaters

Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated “Knives Out” sequel will first debut in theaters, after all. While Netflix previously teased that “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” would play “in select theaters on a to-be-announced date,” the streamer has revealed that the movie will hit theaters for a “special sneak preview” over Thanksgiving — a full month before it launches on the platform. News of the one-week-only engagement follows the movie’s “dazzling” world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, with the sneak preview set to run from Nov. 23-29. “Glass Onion” will play exclusively in approximately 600 theaters domestically, making its...
CNET

'Werewolf by Night' Review: Marvel Monster Mash Is a Classic Horror Scream

Gasp in horror! Recoil in fright! Steel yourself for thoroughly retro chills and thrills, as you Marvel at the bite-size delight they call... Werewolf by Night!. Werewolf by Night is the latest Marvel adventure -- streaming now on Disney Plus -- but it's a little bit different. It's black and white, it's only an hour long, and it tells a monster-mashing supernatural standalone story with no obvious connection to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Polygon

Hulu’s Hellraiser, Werewolf by Night, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend

Spooky season is officially in full swing with the premiere of Hellraiser, the 2022 reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror film starring Odessa A’zion (Let’s Scare Julie) and Jamie Clayton (Sense8), on Hulu. If creepy puzzle boxes and sadomasochistic demons aren’t your thing, not to worry — there’s plenty more spine-tingling goodness to choose from on streaming and VOD this weekend.
techunwrapped.com

The best DC movies according to IMDb

Without a doubt, the characters of the DC Comics Universe have left us great film adaptations. And to celebrate that soon we will have the new film of Black Adamand that their first reactions have been very positive, we have given ourselves the task of finding out which ones are the five best films based on these legendary heroesaccording to the IMDb portal.
Odyssey

Halloween Movies For The Halloween Spirit

With Halloween around the corner, you might be wondering how to get into the holiday spirit. If blown-up ghost and pumpkin carvings aren’t cutting it, then dive in deep and indulge yourself in some of the best Halloween movies of the 90’s. From feel-good Disney movies to total classics, this list is sure to get you into the holiday mood.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Werewolf by Night’ on Disney+, Which Introduces Lycanthropy and Lots of Spattery Blood to the MCU

An old 1970s horror comic bows into the MCU via Werewolf by Night, a Disney+ exclusive in the vein of oddball series like Wandavision and Loki. What makes these properties similar is their relatively experimental styles, outside the norm for most MCU product – in this case, spooky black-and-white cinematography and gloomy atmosphere inspired by 1930s horror films. Renowned film-score composer Michael Giacchino (notable for landing an Oscar nod for Up, and whose compositions for The Batman are stunning) switches to the director’s chair for this tongue-in-cheeky horror comedy. So the question stands: Is it any good, or are you just going to howl a-whoooooooooooooooo cares?
24/7 Wall St.

The Years Hollywood Made the Best Blockbusters

While the term “blockbuster” can pertain to any film that makes a killing at the box office, it tends to denote big-budget tentpole releases from the major Hollywood studios. As a result, it can take on a negative connotation among cinephiles, many of whom think that the most common examples offer spectacle over substance. The […]
