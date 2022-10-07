Read full article on original website
How one Kent teacher made over $179,000 last school year
(The Center Square) – Teachers at Kent City Schools will receive a 7% salary increase for the current school year after striking for a "fair contract," including one educator who made nearly $180,000 in 2021. The educator's salary shows the many different ways teachers in public schools can boost...
AOL Corp
Virginia students plan walkouts to protest Youngkin’s transgender student policies
Virginia public school students across the state plan to walk out of their classrooms on Tuesday to protest new model policies that aim to roll back certain protections for transgender students. The Virginia Department of Education this month released proposed policies to prevent transgender students from using restrooms or locker...
1,000 Students Lack Immunizations; Deadline Friday To Keep Attending School
Approximately 1,000 students may be turned away from school Friday if families don’t meet the submission deadline for their students health immunization forms this year. Superintendent Iline Tracey reported that one month into the school year the district is dealing with an estimated 1,000 students whose families have not submitted their immunization and health documentation that is required for the school year.
msn.com
Parents were demonized for demanding schools reopen sooner. Now, we know they were right.
You can't say we didn't warn you. In 2020 and 2021, parents across the United States said repeatedly and passionately that keeping schools closed because of the pandemic would hurt student achievement. Now, the results are in – and they're not good. The National Center for Education Statistics recently...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Against Algebra
One of the most useless questions you can ask a kid is, What do you want to be when you grow up? The more useful question is: What are you good at? But schools aren’t giving kids enough of a chance to find out. As a professor of animal...
