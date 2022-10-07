ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

How one Kent teacher made over $179,000 last school year

(The Center Square) – Teachers at Kent City Schools will receive a 7% salary increase for the current school year after striking for a "fair contract," including one educator who made nearly $180,000 in 2021. The educator's salary shows the many different ways teachers in public schools can boost...
EDUCATION
New Haven Independent

1,000 Students Lack Immunizations; Deadline Friday To Keep Attending School

Approximately 1,000 students may be turned away from school Friday if families don’t meet the submission deadline for their students health immunization forms this year. Superintendent Iline Tracey reported that one month into the school year the district is dealing with an estimated 1,000 students whose families have not submitted their immunization and health documentation that is required for the school year.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Atlantic

Against Algebra

One of the most useless questions you can ask a kid is, What do you want to be when you grow up? The more useful question is: What are you good at? But schools aren’t giving kids enough of a chance to find out. As a professor of animal...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy