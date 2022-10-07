Read full article on original website
IGN
Doom Patrol Season 4 to Premiere on HBO Max in December 2022
The first part of the fourth season of DC's Doom Patrol will return to HBO Max on Thursday, December 8, and a new trailer features a surprisingly deadly and... musical bunch of creatures. December 8 will see the first two episodes of Doom Patrol premiere on HBO Max, and a...
‘The Venery of Samantha Bird’ Greenlit at Starz With Katherine Langford Set to Star
Starz has greenlit psychological thriller series “The Venery of Samantha Bird” and cast Katherine Langford in the title role. The eight-episode drama follows Samantha Bird as she visits family in New England, reconnects with her childhood sweetheart and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. But underneath their fever dream lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair. “The Venery of Samantha Bird” portrays addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small town. Langford is best known for starring as Hannah Baker in “13 Reasons Why” on Netflix, with other prominent roles including Meg...
Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series
Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
‘Outer Range’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon Prime Video With Charles Murray to Join as Showrunner
Amazon Prime Video has renewed “Outer Range” for a second season. Charles Murray, who is under an overall deal at Amazon Studios, is joining the series as showrunner after Season 1 was showrun by creator Brian Watkins. Watkins will continue executive producing. The Western sci-fi drama stars Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, a rancher who is fighting to protect his family and discovers a mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. The Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca (Kristen Connolly) and are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons, the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven...
Prime Video Announces Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date
After a 38-month hiatus, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is returning to Prime Video with a new season. The streamer has announced that all 8 episodes of the John Krasinski-led series' third season will debut on December 21. Season 3 sees Jack Ryan (Krasinski) wrongly implicated in a massive conspiracy and forced to go on the run as a result. Wanted by the CIA and an "international rogue faction" he's discovered, Jack must stay out of sight, fight for his life, and try to stop a conflict of global proportions.
startattle.com
The Watcher (2022) Netflix, Naomi Watts, trailer, release date
After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey. Startattle.com – The Watcher | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Release date: October 13, 2022...
WATCH: Randall Park Tries to Save the Last Blockbuster in America in Netflix's Blockbuster Trailer
Blockbuster is here to fill the workplace comedy-shaped hole in your heart. Netflix dropped the first trailer for Blockbuster Friday, offering a glimpse of the upcoming series from Vanessa Ramos (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore), David Caspe (Happy Endings), and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings). Set in the titular store, Blockbuster follows...
ComicBook
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu’s ‘The Devil In The White City’ Limited Series
Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s limited series The Devil In The White City, sources close to the project have confirmed to Deadline. Reps for Hulu declined to comment. Reeves was to star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu and also executive produce.
wegotthiscovered.com
When is the ‘Frasier’ sequel coming to Paramount+ and will David Hyde Pierce return as Niles?
After beating around the bush for the better part of six years, rife with swirling rumors and swift denials that eventually evolved into “maybe, maybe-not”s, the follow-up series to the acclaimed sitcom Frasier will finally see the light of day in the near future. Per Deadline, the idea...
Upcoming DC TV Shows: Full List Of Series Coming Up In 2022 And Beyond
Hopefully comic book fans have enough time to keep up with these upcoming DC TV shows.
‘Wolf Pack’: Paramount+ Series Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer, Adds Cast
Paramount+ has set a January 2023 premiere date for its upcoming original series Wolf Pack. The streamer also released the official teaser trailer and announced eight additional cast members for the series, written and produced by Jeff Davis, during the show’s panel Friday at New York Comic Con. Wolf Pack will debut Thursday, January 26, the same day as its Teen Wolf: The Movie, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada and next day on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, and Latin America. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The streamer also...
‘The Walking Dead’: AMC Releases The Opening Minutes Of Episode 1118 & Preview Photos Of Episode 1119 – New York Comic Con
The Walking Dead is airing its final episodes on AMC and the show made a final appearance at New York Comic Con. The network unveiled the Dead City spinoff and also dropped the opening minutes of Episode 1118, which you can preview in the video above. Additionally, the cable network shared preview photos of Episode 1119, which you can see at the end of this article. Guests at the NYCC included Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple and cast members Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Ridloff, Eleanor Matsuura, Paola Lazaro and Michael James...
IGN
Velma Official Teaser Trailer - NYCC 2022
Check out the teaser trailer for Velma, an upcoming adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. An original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers. Mindy Kaling voices Velma and also serves as the series' executive producer.
Popculture
HBO Max Canceled Kevin Smith's Upcoming TV Show
The animation industry was rocked by cancellations this summer, including some existing shows and some that were still in development. One that might have flown under the radar was a DC Comics adaptation involving filmmaker Kevin Smith called Strange Adventures. Smith explained how the show had been canceled during his podcast Hollywood Babble-On back in August.
Moonlighting creator reveals he is seeking to bring the Bruce Willis-starring series to a streaming service
Moonlighting creator Glenn Gordon Caron has revealed that he is looking to bring the series to a streaming service through a series of tweets that were shared on Wednesday. The 68-year-old producer expressed that he was excited about the prospect of bringing the show, which starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, to the masses in his messages.
startattle.com
Pennyworth (Season 3 Episode 4) HBO Max, “Silver Birch”, trailer, release date
Set in 1960s London, Alfred Pennyworth-a former British SAS soldier in his 20s-forms a security company and goes to work for young billionaire Thomas Wayne, who’s not yet Bruce Wayne’s (aka Batman’s) father. Startattle.com – Pennyworth | HBO Max. Network: HBO Max. Episode title: “Silver Birch”...
'The Winchesters' Cast: Which Actor Is Joining the 'Supernatural' Prequel?
At New York Comic Con, actor Jensen Ackles took part in a panel for "The Winchesters," where he announced a new cast member would be joining the prequel.
ComicBook
Good Omens Season 2 Confirms Summer Premiere
Good Omens was released back in 2019, and fans were surprised by last year's news that Amazon planned to make a second season. The show is based on the book written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett back in 1990, and the duo never made a sequel before Pratchett passed away in 2015. However, Gaiman is heavily involved with the new season, serving as writer and executive producer on the project. The show wrapped production back in May, and it finally has a release date. The news of a summer 2023 release was announced this weekend at New York Comic-Con.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Trailer Reveals Release Date on AMC
The 2022 New York Comic-Com has barely started and we already have some great news for horror and thriller series fans. In a panel held today, AMC Networks revealed the release date and the first official trailer for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. The series will be the second project set in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, which already gave us the gripping Interview with the Vampire. The good news for fans of vampires and witches is, we won’t have to wait long for the upcoming series: It premieres in the very first week of January.
