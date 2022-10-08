ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

WJTV 12

The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lake View Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johson with Walls Alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer also known […]
WALLS, MS
TheDailyBeast

How Mississippi’s Governor Made the Jackson Water Crisis Worse

Hurrying to drop off her rent check near her home in Jackson, Mississippi, Jasmine Roberson took a deep breath and did the math: She was seven days late, which took an extra $70 out of her already empty bank account. She has a looming $500 car payment, three boys to feed, a gas tank to fill, utilities. And she has to cover all of this and more with a week less of wages in her pocket, all because a lack of drinking water forced her to make a choice: caring for her children after schools and daycares closed or going...
JACKSON, MS
State
Mississippi State
KPEL 96.5

Last Weekend for Flounder Fishing in Louisiana

As they say: there is a time and a place for everything. "To everything (turn, turn, turn) There is a season (turn, turn, turn) And a time to every purpose, under heaven" - The Byrds, "Turn! Turn! Turn!" via SongFacts. Well, maybe not everything, but for most things; fish included.
LOUISIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Shetler recaps Tennessee's 51-0 win at LSU: 'Our effort, discipline was unmatched'

Tennessee (2-1) defeated LSU, 51-0, Friday in rugby. Following Tennessee’s win at LSU, Vols’ co-captain Josh Shetler recapped the team’s performance. “We made the trip down to LSU on Thursday stopping in Hattiesburg, Mississippi,” Shetler told Vols Wire. “We drove the rest of the way Friday stopping for a team lunch in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
