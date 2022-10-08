Read full article on original website
The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lake View Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johson with Walls Alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer also known […]
Updated SBLive Mississippi Power 10, Class-by-Class Rankings (Oct. 10)
JACKSON — Here's a look at this week's Power 10 and Class-by-Class Rankings for the State of Mississippi. SBLIVE POWER 10 RANKINGS1. Brandon (6-0)Last week: Beat Petal 32-7This week: at Meridian (2-3)2. Ocean Springs (6-0)Last week: Beat Biloxi 48-28This week: Hosts Pascagoula (2-4)3. Picayune ...
Mississippi high school football scores for Week 7 of the 2022 MHSAA season
Here are Mississippi high school football scores for Week 7 of the 2022 MHSAA season: Adams Christian 21, Tri-County Aca. 20 Amanda Elzy 38, Palmer 0 Bay Springs 48, Resurrection Catholic...
How Mississippi’s Governor Made the Jackson Water Crisis Worse
Hurrying to drop off her rent check near her home in Jackson, Mississippi, Jasmine Roberson took a deep breath and did the math: She was seven days late, which took an extra $70 out of her already empty bank account. She has a looming $500 car payment, three boys to feed, a gas tank to fill, utilities. And she has to cover all of this and more with a week less of wages in her pocket, all because a lack of drinking water forced her to make a choice: caring for her children after schools and daycares closed or going...
Last Weekend for Flounder Fishing in Louisiana
As they say: there is a time and a place for everything. "To everything (turn, turn, turn) There is a season (turn, turn, turn) And a time to every purpose, under heaven" - The Byrds, "Turn! Turn! Turn!" via SongFacts. Well, maybe not everything, but for most things; fish included.
Vote Now: Who should be SB Live Mississippi Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 3-10)
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 3-10 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced ...
Josh Shetler recaps Tennessee's 51-0 win at LSU: 'Our effort, discipline was unmatched'
Tennessee (2-1) defeated LSU, 51-0, Friday in rugby. Following Tennessee’s win at LSU, Vols’ co-captain Josh Shetler recapped the team’s performance. “We made the trip down to LSU on Thursday stopping in Hattiesburg, Mississippi,” Shetler told Vols Wire. “We drove the rest of the way Friday stopping for a team lunch in Baton Rouge.
Recruits React: LSU Commits and Targets Talk Online Following Loss to Tennessee
LSU prospects remaining positive with the trajectory this program is on, voicing opinion on social media.
Tupelo fights off Center Hill for playoff win
TUPELO – Mental resilience has sometimes been an issue for Tupelo’s volleyball team. Not on Saturday.
