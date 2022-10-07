ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fletcher, NC

upstatebusinessjournal.com

James Stephens takes over helm of Greenville Downtown Airport

James Stephens knew he had big shoes to fill when he became director of Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) earlier this month after the retirement of Joe Frasher, who led the airport for nearly 40 years. As one of the primary gateways to downtown Greenville for visiting business travelers, GMU has...
GREENVILLE, SC
Asheville, NC
Business
City
Asheville, NC
City
Fletcher, NC
tribpapers.com

City Council & the Jones Park Situation

Asheville – The Asheville City Council unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Asheville City Board of Education and Buncombe County for the rebuilding of Jones Park with money donated by private citizens. The old playground equipment had been demolished over safety concerns, and, in the words of City Attorney Brad Branham, “citizens rallied and fundraised.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Church to launch new mental health group

Sports Director Beth Hoole and Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent speak with Gaffney cheerleading team ahead of competition season. He was a medical pioneer in a racially segregated Greenville well-known for prenatal care. If you still don’t know who he is. There’s a new partnership that says people living in 70 countries soon will.
GREENVILLE, SC
WFAE

Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville

Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
unc.edu

‘Where I’m meant to be’

A native of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Alex Acosta ’24 had two main goals after high school: 1) Get a good education, and 2) Don’t go into debt for that education. The third of four children, Acosta had his heart set on Carolina after his oldest brother, Luis ’17, attended UNC.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault. Henderson’s sentencing comes after at least three separate incidents with the same modus operandi.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

A Hero’s Welcome

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ahead of kickoff Friday in Gaffney, Brayden Shy received a surprise of a lifetime. A huge hug from his dad, Technical Sergeant Kyle Shy. Shy had been serving overseas in Europe for the past six months. Brayden was being honored before the game but had...
GAFFNEY, SC
nowhabersham.com

Roads Less Traveled: NC Highway 28

Highway 28 in North Carolina is, without a doubt, one of my favorite drives in our region. The multiple, easy-access waterfalls and gorgeous scenery make it a great trip any time of year, but particularly in the fall. As we rush quickly into the peak of fall leaf season, this is a great time to take a hop, skip, and jump north and check out this scenic route.
HIGHLANDS, NC

