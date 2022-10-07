Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Celebratory groundbreaking held for Jackson Park Inclusive Playground Project
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Ground was broken Saturday, Oct. 8 for a brand new play park in Henderson County -- and this park is special. The Jackson Park Inclusive Playground Project will ensure children of all ability levels can play together. One county official shared with News 13...
WLOS.com
Council on Aging 'day of older persons' event highlights need for resources for seniors
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After postponing the event for a week due to weather-related concerns, the Council on Aging for Henderson County hosted its first annual International day of Older Persons event Saturday, Oct. 8. For five hours, senior citizens and other community members gathered at Guidon Brewery for...
my40.tv
Grab your spookiest costume and some sneakers for the annual Wicked Halloween 5K
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Halloween is just around the corner and one weekend event in Asheville is putting on a costumed 5K for a good cause!. The 5th Annual Wicked Halloween 5K & Fun Run, hosted by The Delaney Agency, is set to take off Oct. 22, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., with all proceeds benefitting Asheville Humane Society.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
James Stephens takes over helm of Greenville Downtown Airport
James Stephens knew he had big shoes to fill when he became director of Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) earlier this month after the retirement of Joe Frasher, who led the airport for nearly 40 years. As one of the primary gateways to downtown Greenville for visiting business travelers, GMU has...
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this Halloween
There are lots of things to consider when deciding where to head this Halloween. From fall festivals to spooky events and even a haunted hotel, here is one of the absolute best towns to head to if you're looking for a unique Halloween weekend. Keep reading to learn more.
tribpapers.com
City Council & the Jones Park Situation
Asheville – The Asheville City Council unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Asheville City Board of Education and Buncombe County for the rebuilding of Jones Park with money donated by private citizens. The old playground equipment had been demolished over safety concerns, and, in the words of City Attorney Brad Branham, “citizens rallied and fundraised.”
‘Nothing like it’: North Carolina mansion on the market for $30M
The 5.8-acre property sits on top of a rocky ridge in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg school district re-opens planetarium at full capacity, with public shows
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three years ago, Spartanburg School district Six wrapped up construction on a new multi-million dollar middle school. Fairforest Middle has thousands of students and one large planetarium. The science shows were shut down because of the pandemic-- but now, they’re back on. For the...
my40.tv
'Bears will coexist if we will': Conservation a prime topic at Bears Bees & Brews Fest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Talk of conservation filled Rabbit Rabbit Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of the second annual Bears Bees and Brews Festival in Asheville. About two dozen vendors and speakers highlighted the importance of protecting the wildlife in the mountains. Education on safely living alongside western North...
my40.tv
'We wanted to be involved': Construction begins on BeLoved Asheville's tiny home village
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After more than a year of planning and preparations, hammers are pounding and saws are buzzing in East Asheville. That was the sight Friday, Oct. 7 -- of a new project for extremely affordable housing. BeLoved Asheville is behind the 12 tiny home village off...
my40.tv
Asheville bus tour puts a "totally different twist" on historical sightings and more
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are city bus tours, and then there is a truly unique bus tour around Asheville. Whether you are visiting or have lived in the Asheville area for years, LaZoom Bus Tours offers a little Asheville flavor for all ages. They are telling real, historical city stories on the tour, but LaZoom mixes in comedy and mischief.
FOX Carolina
Church to launch new mental health group
Sports Director Beth Hoole and Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent speak with Gaffney cheerleading team ahead of competition season. He was a medical pioneer in a racially segregated Greenville well-known for prenatal care. If you still don’t know who he is. There’s a new partnership that says people living in 70 countries soon will.
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
This North Carolina Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall Destination
North Carolina is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. But, if you're looking to take an epic ride on North Carolina's only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Appalacian Mountains, keep reading to learn more.
my40.tv
Community donations, grant to fund expansion of Transylvania County homeless shelter
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County’s only full-time homeless shelter is planning an expansion. The Haven of Transylvania County expansion will be funded by a grant and community donations. “People stay here six months, sometimes longer than that, however long it takes to get them housed,” executive director...
unc.edu
‘Where I’m meant to be’
A native of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Alex Acosta ’24 had two main goals after high school: 1) Get a good education, and 2) Don’t go into debt for that education. The third of four children, Acosta had his heart set on Carolina after his oldest brother, Luis ’17, attended UNC.
BMW unveils new multi-million dollar training facility
BMW took a step into the future of technology on Friday with the opening of their new $20-million training facility.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault. Henderson’s sentencing comes after at least three separate incidents with the same modus operandi.
FOX Carolina
A Hero’s Welcome
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ahead of kickoff Friday in Gaffney, Brayden Shy received a surprise of a lifetime. A huge hug from his dad, Technical Sergeant Kyle Shy. Shy had been serving overseas in Europe for the past six months. Brayden was being honored before the game but had...
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: NC Highway 28
Highway 28 in North Carolina is, without a doubt, one of my favorite drives in our region. The multiple, easy-access waterfalls and gorgeous scenery make it a great trip any time of year, but particularly in the fall. As we rush quickly into the peak of fall leaf season, this is a great time to take a hop, skip, and jump north and check out this scenic route.
