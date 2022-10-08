Order Your ELF KIT Now | No Stress. Just Magic!

Read full article on original website
macaronikid.com
A Note From Your Publisher: The one about our Elf Kits 📝
I am trying something new this year, and I would love to have your help spreading the word. As many of you know, I love a good theme. I love creating kits to help parents, caregivers, grandparents, extended families, teachers, and more celebrate holidays or special events because it gives me the chance to go bananas with a theme and create something that will help others have fun with kids.
pethelpful.com
People Are Pleading for Bonded Pair of Mini Australian Shepherds at Houston Shelter to Be Adopted Together
It can be wonderful when dogs bond with each other while in the shelter waiting for adoption because they provide each other with comfort and companionship. However, it can be tragic to separate them when they are eventually adopted by different families. One rescue is trying to avoid this tragedy for a pair of bonded dogs up for adoption.
pethelpful.com
Small Breed Dog Rescue in Texas Introduces Their Adoptable Pups in Adorable Video
In recent years, there has been an increased push for people to adopt rescue dogs from shelters, but unfortunately there are many sweet pups that still languish without a home or a family. To help, one rescue is trying to get their pups adopted with cute videos of them to spread awareness of their availability.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
macaronikid.com
Upcoming Fall Festivals
There are so many wonderful upcoming fall festivals for lots of family fun! Make sure to check the calendar for listings of fun family and kid friendly events. Also, follow Macaroni Kid on Facebook for updates as well.
pethelpful.com
Dog Mom's Solution to Helping Puppy Sleep in the Crate Is Way Too Sweet
One of the first steps of training your puppy involves the dreadful crate. Some dogs have no problem sleeping in there, while others need time to get used to it. And on the rare occasion where it seems impossible for your puppy to get comfortable in the crate, try this trick from TikTok user @pamandpretzel.
macaronikid.com
Fall Leaf Candle Jar
Take your family on a leaf hunt this fall. It can be in your own backyard or a local park. Spend an afternoon collecting leaves with shapes and colors that you love and then use them to create a candle jar that is the perfect centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table.
Show Us Your Pets in Costume for Pet-O-Ween 2022
Show off your pets in costumes and you could win stuff. Tis the season to dress our dogs, cats, and snakes up in adorable costumes for the viewing pleasure of humans. Seriously, is there anything cuter than your pet decked out for Halloween? I'll answer for you...no. The answer is no.
bestfriends.org
Diabetic senior cat finds his place in adopter’s lap
Stannis was a little timid when he first arrived at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary from a shelter in Colorado. All of the new sights, sounds, smells and roommates were a bit of an adjustment for the senior tabby cat, so he kept to himself as he figured out his new home-between-homes.
macaronikid.com
5 Reasons Your Kids Should Have a Library Card
Does your child have a library card? If not, September is the perfect time to get one because it's Library Card Sign-Up Month!. Signing up for a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning, then-Secretary of Education William Bennett said in 1987 when he launched Library Card Sign-Up Month.
macaronikid.com
Find the Perfect Costume at the Halloween BOOtique ~ October 21-23
Rylie's ARK believes that every child should be able to experience the joy of dressing up on Halloween without the burden of cost. Their annual Halloween BOOtique offers a pay-what-makes-you-happy model with the hopes of creating joy and removing the burden of cost, especially when a costume is only worn once. Whether someone can contribute $0, 50¢, or $10, all are welcome.
macaronikid.com
Yorktoberfest
The Hopewell Fish and Game Association, Brewery Tours, and CrocodileDog Marketing extend an invitation for a day of frothy ales, PA wines, unique vendors, non-fair food, and wandering minstrel entertainment at our “Tree's Are Nice Right?” Edition of Yorktoberfest on October 15th from 12 pm to 5 pm at Bob Hoffman Fields.
macaronikid.com
Macaroni Kid Craft: DIY Pinecone Flowers
My kids love to collect pinecones from our backyard so we always seem to have a bag full of them on our porch. If you've ever looked closely at a pinecone, you'll notice that they're actually quite beautiful. After years of admiring them in a bag, I decided it was finally time to spotlight them in a fall craft.
macaronikid.com
Halloween on The Roof at Ponce City Market
A great daytime event! Join us on Saturday, October 29th from 11 am to 4 pm for Halloween on The Roof! Fun will be had for all ages with no trucks just treats and lots of games. This is a family affair so please bring the entire family out and get your tickets soon. Purchase tickets here.
macaronikid.com
How To Make Puffy Candy Corn Slime
We all know how much kids love slime. This slime is a little different as it comes out nice and fluffy. Using orange and yellow food coloring makes this slime candy corn-colored, which is a fun touch for Halloween and fall. Here's how to make the yellow puffy slime. Simply...
macaronikid.com
6 Fun Festivals This Week
While our giant list (with printable) is available HERE, these are our top 5 not-to-miss fall events this week:. 1. The Carolina Renaissance Festival opened on October 2nd and is fun for the whole family. This weekend is Brew Fest weekend, so all ye brewers should plan to attend! But seriously, if this is something that your partner isn't sold on (like mine wasn't at first), this weekend is definitely a fun one for adults!
macaronikid.com
Check Your Window Coverings for Dangerous Free-Hanging Cords
October is National Window Covering Safety Month — making it the perfect opportunity for Macaroni KID to share the incredibly important messages and tips from the Window Covering Safety Council. This group is dedicated to educating parents and caregivers about the potential strangulation risks of window covering cords. It's...
pethelpful.com
Video of Golden Retrievers 'Practicing Trick-or-Treating' Is Pure Internet Gold
With Halloween just a few weeks away, it's time to finish up decorating, finalize your costume and run to the store for candy. You know, all the usual Halloween stuff. But this year you might want to add purchasing dog treats to the list. Apparently, dogs are making their rounds...
