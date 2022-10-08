ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Order Your ELF KIT Now | No Stress. Just Magic!

By Christen Reiner, Macaroni KID Lakewood-Littleton, Macaroni KID Denver Editor, Publisher
macaronikid.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
macaronikid.com

A Note From Your Publisher: The one about our Elf Kits 📝

I am trying something new this year, and I would love to have your help spreading the word. As many of you know, I love a good theme. I love creating kits to help parents, caregivers, grandparents, extended families, teachers, and more celebrate holidays or special events because it gives me the chance to go bananas with a theme and create something that will help others have fun with kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Milo

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elf#No Stress#Shelf
macaronikid.com

Upcoming Fall Festivals

There are so many wonderful upcoming fall festivals for lots of family fun! Make sure to check the calendar for listings of fun family and kid friendly events. Also, follow Macaroni Kid on Facebook for updates as well.
FESTIVAL
pethelpful.com

Dog Mom's Solution to Helping Puppy Sleep in the Crate Is Way Too Sweet

One of the first steps of training your puppy involves the dreadful crate. Some dogs have no problem sleeping in there, while others need time to get used to it. And on the rare occasion where it seems impossible for your puppy to get comfortable in the crate, try this trick from TikTok user @pamandpretzel.
PETS
macaronikid.com

Fall Leaf Candle Jar

Take your family on a leaf hunt this fall. It can be in your own backyard or a local park. Spend an afternoon collecting leaves with shapes and colors that you love and then use them to create a candle jar that is the perfect centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table.
HOME & GARDEN
WKMI

Show Us Your Pets in Costume for Pet-O-Ween 2022

Show off your pets in costumes and you could win stuff. Tis the season to dress our dogs, cats, and snakes up in adorable costumes for the viewing pleasure of humans. Seriously, is there anything cuter than your pet decked out for Halloween? I'll answer for you...no. The answer is no.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Shopping
bestfriends.org

Diabetic senior cat finds his place in adopter’s lap

Stannis was a little timid when he first arrived at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary from a shelter in Colorado. All of the new sights, sounds, smells and roommates were a bit of an adjustment for the senior tabby cat, so he kept to himself as he figured out his new home-between-homes.
PETS
macaronikid.com

5 Reasons Your Kids Should Have a Library Card

Does your child have a library card? If not, September is the perfect time to get one because it's Library Card Sign-Up Month!. Signing up for a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning, then-Secretary of Education William Bennett said in 1987 when he launched Library Card Sign-Up Month.
KIDS
macaronikid.com

Find the Perfect Costume at the Halloween BOOtique ~ October 21-23

Rylie's ARK believes that every child should be able to experience the joy of dressing up on Halloween without the burden of cost. Their annual Halloween BOOtique offers a pay-what-makes-you-happy model with the hopes of creating joy and removing the burden of cost, especially when a costume is only worn once. Whether someone can contribute $0, 50¢, or $10, all are welcome.
LIFESTYLE
macaronikid.com

Yorktoberfest

The Hopewell Fish and Game Association, Brewery Tours, and CrocodileDog Marketing extend an invitation for a day of frothy ales, PA wines, unique vendors, non-fair food, and wandering minstrel entertainment at our “Tree's Are Nice Right?” Edition of Yorktoberfest on October 15th from 12 pm to 5 pm at Bob Hoffman Fields.
FOOD & DRINKS
macaronikid.com

Macaroni Kid Craft: DIY Pinecone Flowers

My kids love to collect pinecones from our backyard so we always seem to have a bag full of them on our porch. If you've ever looked closely at a pinecone, you'll notice that they're actually quite beautiful. After years of admiring them in a bag, I decided it was finally time to spotlight them in a fall craft.
GARDENING
macaronikid.com

Halloween on The Roof at Ponce City Market

A great daytime event! Join us on Saturday, October 29th from 11 am to 4 pm for Halloween on The Roof! Fun will be had for all ages with no trucks just treats and lots of games. This is a family affair so please bring the entire family out and get your tickets soon. Purchase tickets here.
LIFESTYLE
macaronikid.com

How To Make Puffy Candy Corn Slime

We all know how much kids love slime. This slime is a little different as it comes out nice and fluffy. Using orange and yellow food coloring makes this slime candy corn-colored, which is a fun touch for Halloween and fall. Here's how to make the yellow puffy slime. Simply...
LIFESTYLE
macaronikid.com

6 Fun Festivals This Week

While our giant list (with printable) is available HERE, these are our top 5 not-to-miss fall events this week:. 1. The Carolina Renaissance Festival opened on October 2nd and is fun for the whole family. This weekend is Brew Fest weekend, so all ye brewers should plan to attend! But seriously, if this is something that your partner isn't sold on (like mine wasn't at first), this weekend is definitely a fun one for adults!
FESTIVAL
macaronikid.com

Check Your Window Coverings for Dangerous Free-Hanging Cords

October is National Window Covering Safety Month — making it the perfect opportunity for Macaroni KID to share the incredibly important messages and tips from the Window Covering Safety Council. This group is dedicated to educating parents and caregivers about the potential strangulation risks of window covering cords. It's...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy