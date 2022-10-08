Order Your ELF KIT Now | No Stress. Just Magic!

While our giant list (with printable) is available HERE, these are our top 5 not-to-miss fall events this week:. 1. The Carolina Renaissance Festival opened on October 2nd and is fun for the whole family. This weekend is Brew Fest weekend, so all ye brewers should plan to attend! But seriously, if this is something that your partner isn't sold on (like mine wasn't at first), this weekend is definitely a fun one for adults!

FESTIVAL ・ 15 HOURS AGO