Here’s a roundup of college football action from around the state on Saturday, Oct. 8: Division I Norfolk State 24, Morgan State 21: Alfonzo Graham (Dunbar) had a 51-yard run and Beckett Leary (Reservoir) kicked the extra point to give the host Bears (2-3, 0-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) their only lead of the game, 21-17, with 1:53 left to play. The Spartans (1-5, 1-0) answered with a ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO