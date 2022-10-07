Read full article on original website
Norfolk State rallies past Morgan State; Elon beats Towson | COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP
Here’s a roundup of college football action from around the state on Saturday, Oct. 8: Division I Norfolk State 24, Morgan State 21: Alfonzo Graham (Dunbar) had a 51-yard run and Beckett Leary (Reservoir) kicked the extra point to give the host Bears (2-3, 0-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) their only lead of the game, 21-17, with 1:53 left to play. The Spartans (1-5, 1-0) answered with a ...
College Football World Reacts To James Madison's Ranking
James Madison achieved a major milestone on Sunday. The latest AP poll placed the Dukes at No. 25, signifying the school's first national ranking. That's a remarkable feat considering the Dukes joined the FBS this season. The college football world celebrated James Madison's recognition on Twitter. "We knew they could...
