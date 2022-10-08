A Note From Your Publisher: The one about our Elf Kits 📝

Read full article on original website
macaronikid.com
Order Your ELF KIT Now | No Stress. Just Magic!
December will be here before you know it. Many families welcome their Elf on the Shelf back for the holiday season on December 1st. (Or they at least tolerate their Elf on the Shelf. Let's be real here. Ha!) We are celebrating our tenth year of our Elf on the...
pethelpful.com
Video of Cat Clearly Saying the Word 'Hello' Is Going Viral
All animal lovers talk to their pets, and people who don't have any pets probably think we're a little bit crazy for doing this. However, any pet owner will tell you that our animals communicate with us too. It may sound absurd, but one woman captured a video of her cat clearly speaking to her as proof.
pethelpful.com
Small Breed Dog Rescue in Texas Introduces Their Adoptable Pups in Adorable Video
In recent years, there has been an increased push for people to adopt rescue dogs from shelters, but unfortunately there are many sweet pups that still languish without a home or a family. To help, one rescue is trying to get their pups adopted with cute videos of them to spread awareness of their availability.
Senior Dog in Shelter for 7 Years Is Looking for a Pet Parent Who 'Will Take the Time' to Bond
Leroy is looking for a pet parent who is patient like him. The 12-year-old dog moved into Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary in Canada from an overcrowded shelter in Miami in 2015, Stephanie Munro, a dog handler with Dog Tales, told PEOPLE. For the past seven years, Leroy has patiently...
macaronikid.com
Upcoming Fall Festivals
There are so many wonderful upcoming fall festivals for lots of family fun! Make sure to check the calendar for listings of fun family and kid friendly events. Also, follow Macaroni Kid on Facebook for updates as well.
pethelpful.com
Bird's Jealous Reaction to Mom Cuddling With the Cat Has TikTok Cracking Up
Everyone gets a little bit jealous sometimes—it's only natural, especially when someone you love is giving someone else attention. This is common with children when you are constantly competing with each other for mom's attention. This is the case for animal siblings as well, based on one viral video of a jealous bird and an indignant cat.
pethelpful.com
Video of Maine Coon Cat Clearly Saying 'Hello' to Dad Has Us Seriously Impressed
We've probably all seen or heard at one point or another animals talking. There are so many videos of pets who sound like celebrities or cats meowing that actually sound like words. So it shouldn't blow us away anymore, right? Well, wrong again!. We clearly can't get enough of animals...
pethelpful.com
Dog Mom's Solution to Helping Puppy Sleep in the Crate Is Way Too Sweet
One of the first steps of training your puppy involves the dreadful crate. Some dogs have no problem sleeping in there, while others need time to get used to it. And on the rare occasion where it seems impossible for your puppy to get comfortable in the crate, try this trick from TikTok user @pamandpretzel.
macaronikid.com
A Note From Michelle 10-8-22
After all of this cold rain, it's time to get outside and enjoy the weekend! Sharp's at Waterford Farm is open and ready for you to stop by and visit their 530 acre working farm. It's the perfect time to take a hayride to pick-your-own-pumpkin while enjoying the weekend events the farm has to offer. Be sure to read our article this week for more details.
macaronikid.com
Fall Leaf Candle Jar
Take your family on a leaf hunt this fall. It can be in your own backyard or a local park. Spend an afternoon collecting leaves with shapes and colors that you love and then use them to create a candle jar that is the perfect centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table.
Signs of a happy cat: How to know if your kitty is content
From kneading to chirping, we reveal the signs of a happy cat so that you can easily keep track of your feline friends state of mind from one moment to the next. While our feline friends don’t wear their emotions on their sleeves in quite the same way as our canine companions, the signs of a happy cat are not as difficult to spot as you might think.
macaronikid.com
5 Reasons Your Kids Should Have a Library Card
Does your child have a library card? If not, September is the perfect time to get one because it's Library Card Sign-Up Month!. Signing up for a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning, then-Secretary of Education William Bennett said in 1987 when he launched Library Card Sign-Up Month.
macaronikid.com
8 Events we are excited about this week!
Fall brings so many wonderful events! These are 8 events that we are looking forward to this week. Be sure to check out our calendar for more family fun events! Have an event you’d like to share? You can submit HERE. 1.) Libraries Love Lakes STEAM Storytime- Do you...
macaronikid.com
How To Make Puffy Candy Corn Slime
We all know how much kids love slime. This slime is a little different as it comes out nice and fluffy. Using orange and yellow food coloring makes this slime candy corn-colored, which is a fun touch for Halloween and fall. Here's how to make the yellow puffy slime. Simply...
macaronikid.com
5 Fun Festivals This Week
While our giant list (with printable) is available HERE, these are our top 5 not-to-miss fall events this week:. 1. The Carolina Renaissance Festival opened on October 2nd and is fun for the whole family. This weekend is Brew Fest weekend, so all ye brewers should plan to attend! But seriously, if this is something that your partner isn't sold on (like mine wasn't at first), this weekend is definitely a fun one for adults!
macaronikid.com
Find the Perfect Costume at the Halloween BOOtique ~ October 21-23
Rylie's ARK believes that every child should be able to experience the joy of dressing up on Halloween without the burden of cost. Their annual Halloween BOOtique offers a pay-what-makes-you-happy model with the hopes of creating joy and removing the burden of cost, especially when a costume is only worn once. Whether someone can contribute $0, 50¢, or $10, all are welcome.
macaronikid.com
JCC Fall Fest
Join us for the JCC Fall Fest and Open House October 12 from 4pm to 6pm! During this FREE, family-friendly, learn about Sukkot (sue-COAT or SOOK-iss), the joyful holiday in which we celebrate and give thanks for the harvest of crops. Stop by and learn about our sukkah (hut) which represents the huts the farmers built when they lived in the fields while tending their crops.
macaronikid.com
Meet Your Publisher for Macaroni KID Oakland, NJ
Welcome to Macaroni KID West Milford-Oakland-Wayne!. Want to know what to expect from Macaroni KID West Milford-Oakland-Wayne?. You will find a complete calendar of event listings in Oakland, NJ and surrounding areas and, as we build up our local content, articles featuring everything from businesses my family loves to lists of best playgrounds. You'll also find fun crafts, family-friendly recipes, and ideas for at-home family fun.
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
Best automated cat toys 2022: Perfect playthings to keep your kitties active
Automated cat toys are a real lifesaver if you're looking for ways to provide your feline friend with extra mental and physical stimulation when you're away from home or too busy to play. Some of the best cat toys that money can buy, automated toys will provide your kitty with the enrichment they need to stay happy and healthy.
