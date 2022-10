Busy is the first word that comes to mind when describing North Atlanta Principal Curtis Douglas. Static from his ever-present walkie-talkie harmonizes with his funky iPhone ringtone, signaling several urgent matters across the eleven stories. Douglas sneaks bites of lunch between meetings and work, having sparse free periods during school hours. It seems like a complete absence of spare time is the only thing promised about being the principal of our bustling school.

