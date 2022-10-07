Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Area High School Bands Dazzle in 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic Competition at West Forsyth HSDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Will the Real Martin Luther King Please Stand Up?Dr. Mozelle MartinAtlanta, GA
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
Related
thewarriorwire.org
Curtis Douglas: The Man, the Myth, the Legend
Busy is the first word that comes to mind when describing North Atlanta Principal Curtis Douglas. Static from his ever-present walkie-talkie harmonizes with his funky iPhone ringtone, signaling several urgent matters across the eleven stories. Douglas sneaks bites of lunch between meetings and work, having sparse free periods during school hours. It seems like a complete absence of spare time is the only thing promised about being the principal of our bustling school.
Atlanta’s One Musicfest features ‘good music everywhere’ and much more
One Musicfest returns in-person as a multistage, genre-spanning, open-air festival for progressive Black music on Oct. 8 and 9 at Central Park in downtown Atlanta
Automotive Addicts
Radio Host Fly Guy DC and the 2022 Lexus NX: Atlanta Lifestyle Tour
Experienced by Kimatni Rawlins, www.AutomotiveRhythms.com. Welcome to A-Town with cultural influencer and social advocate Fly Guy DC of Streetz 94.5 to explore the various levels of the broadcast specialist’s success. He gave Automotive Rhythms comprehensive insight into his lifestyle of entertainment, music, sports, and fashion while profiling Atlanta landmarks from the cockpit of the all-new, next-level 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Let’s ride.
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta Pride Weekend: The Ultimate Atlantan LGBTQ+ Party Playlist
The anticipated return of Atlanta Pride is among us, and it feels absolutely fabulous. We thought we’d honor this special weekend in the ATL with a little music round-up, so crank up the volume y’all, it’s Pride weekend!. From the biggest LGBTQ+ icons with roots in Atlanta,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
Academy Award and 'Girls Trip' Producer Will Packer Receives Major Honor in Atlanta (Exclusive)
Will Packer has been one of the top movie producers for the last 20 years. Due to his success in the film industry, the 48-year-old was recently honored in Atlanta. PopCulture.com attended the One Musicfest Honors Dinner in Downtown Atlanta where Packer was honored along with Quality Control Music founders Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas. When accepting his award as a 2022 One Musicfest honoree, Packer spent little time talking about himself and gave praise to Jason Carter, the founder of One Musicfest.
Atlanta Daily World
Diner en Blanc Atlanta Hosts 4,000 Guests at Pemberton Place For 8th Annual Pop Up Picnic
On Saturday, Sept. 24, 4000 foodies, fashionistas and cultural enthusiasts gathered at Pemberton Place surrounded by the World of Coca-Cola, Georgia Aquarium and National Center for Civil & Human Rights for the 8th edition of Le Diner en Blanc- Atlanta. This year’s edition once again delivered for Atlanta’s best-heeled and...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 10 - Oct. 16
ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. Hit a luxury car show, a pumped up rap concert, become one with nature and win your kids a giant stuffed animal all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
Atlanta gay pride festival, iconic gay bar return post-Covid
Atlanta's gay pride festival is returning after a two-year Covid hiatus. The city's last two gay pride celebrations were held virtually as the pandemic halted festivals worldwide. This weekend, however, large crowds are expected in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. A parade is scheduled for Sunday, with other celebrations Friday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saportareport.com
Alexander Garvin, 1942-2021, leaves a lasting legacy in Atlanta
By Guest Columnist JIM SCHRODER, project manager for Alex Garvin on The Beltline Emerald Necklace report in 2004. On a warm, sunny day on Sept. 10, 2004, Alex Garvin looked out of the helicopter at a massive granite quarry with the skyline of Midtown Atlanta only a few miles away in the background. Without hesitation, he emphatically explained, “THAT needs to be a park!” After shooting a flurry of photographs with his early-model digital SLR camera, Garvin declared he was going to make it happen.
cohaitungchi.com
50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
Need to pinch a penny? Looking for free things to do in Atlanta, around the metro and in the mountains? We love how much there is to do affordably in our area. You are reading: Free things to do in atlanta for couples | 50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
bulldawgillustrated.com
Stegmania is a HIT and Quavo’s performance is a SLAM DUNK
In an electric pre-season showcase, the Georgia Athletic Association and its men’s and women’s basketball teams showed up and showed out in front of a packed house for the return of Stegmania. Three-point competitions, dunk contests, and a performance from Athens native and hit rapper Quavo hyped up...
fox5atlanta.com
Car blaze momentarily stops 2022 Atlanta Pride Parade
ATLANTA - Two people were able to escape injuries during Sunday's pride parade after their car caught fire along the route. The fire delayed Atlanta's first pride parade since 2019 for about a half hour while firefighters worked to put out the blaze. Thousands lined the streets of Midtown to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley
The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley hospitalized with COVID-19
ATHENS, Ga. — Vince Dooley, who guided the University of Georgia to a national title and six Southeastern Conference football titles, has been hospitalized with a “mild case” of COVID-19, a school spokesperson said Saturday. Dooley, 90, was supposed to make an appearance at the University of...
Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar coming to Perimeter Mall
The new location will be about 7,000 square feet. It will be the chain's 11th location.
Georgia football: The best Twitter reactions from Week 6 blowout
Georgia football ran all over Auburn on Saturday evening as the Dawgs won 42-10. Dawg fans were worried in the first half, and rightfully so because it was not a strong start, but it worked itself out and resulted in a 32-point win. This win wasn’t the prettiest, but it...
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America
This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Talking With Tami
Red Carpet Rundown: Atlanta Premiere of ‘Kurios’ By Cirque Du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities dazzled audiences in attendance at the opening night performance under the iconic White-and-Yellow Big Top at Atlantic Station on Thursday, October 6th. From Baby Tate to cast members of “Love is Blind”, Atlanta’s biggest personalities were in attendance. Celebrities included Cameron Hamilton, Lauren Speed, Matt Barnett and Amber Pike of “Love is Blind”; rapper Baby Tate; Will Buie Jr. (“Bunk’d”); Jacob Latimore (“The Chi”); Melissa Ponzio (“Chicago Fire”); and Ed Roland of the rock band Collective Soul.
Comments / 0