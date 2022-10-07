ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Tigers Clobber Allen

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Jessee Grubesic opened Friday's match against Allen with six straight service points to start a dominating performance from Savannah State. The Lady Tigers beat Allen in straight sets, 3-0, to improve to 8-8 overall on the season and 8-4 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) schedule. This was their first SIAC match against Allen after the Columbia, S.C. team joined the conference as a full member this year.
