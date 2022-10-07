Senior midfielder Hope Grzebien scored in the 84th minute of play to put the Eagles ahead, and freshman Kaitlyn Venzen added another in the 87th, giving the University of Mary Washington women's soccer team a 3-1 victory over Salisbury University on Saturday afternoon at the Battleground in Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference play. The Eagles improve to 7-3-2 on the season.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO