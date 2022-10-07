ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Comments / 0

Related
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Share Business Profits with Husband

Should married couples share everything with one another, including wealth?. Marriage can come with a lot of complications and baggage, although that can be true for most relationships. But when a person makes wedding vows, they are committing to share their entire life with another person, which is no small promise.
Lefty Graves

Homeless man changes single moms tire at intersection where she had a flat

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a single mom, life wasn’t always fair. One particularly rough week, I was taking a child to the doctor in a large metropolis that I wasn’t familiar with when I heard that telltale thump of a flat tire. Looking around for a spot to pull over and assess the damage, I saw a parking area on the far side of the intersection. I gently nursed the car to the area and assessed the situation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Business Owner#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry
psychologytoday.com

The Third Party that Every Marriage Needs

One single person can’t possibly fill and meet all your needs. We need something or someone to fill missing needs. That someone or something who is not our partner is called The Third. You can use The Third in a generative way or in a destructive way. It is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
StaceyNHerrera

For some couples, divorce is not a relationship failure

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend’s parents were the longest-married couple at their twenty-year reunion. They married four months after graduation and were the only couple still together from their graduating class.
findingfarina.com

Unique Way to Celebrate Your Wedding Anniversary

Whether you have been married for many, many years or else are shortly going to be celebrating your very first year of being married, it is always exciting when planning how to spend that special day together. With this in mind, continue reading to discover four unique ways to celebrate...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy