** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a single mom, life wasn’t always fair. One particularly rough week, I was taking a child to the doctor in a large metropolis that I wasn’t familiar with when I heard that telltale thump of a flat tire. Looking around for a spot to pull over and assess the damage, I saw a parking area on the far side of the intersection. I gently nursed the car to the area and assessed the situation.

9 DAYS AGO