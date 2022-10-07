Read full article on original website
Lenny Lipton, “Puff the Magic Dragon” Lyricist and 3D Filmmaking Pioneer, Dies at 82
Lenny Lipton, who wrote the poem that became the Peter, Paul and Mary hit “Puff the Magic Dragon” and developed technology used for today’s digital 3D theatrical projection systems, has died. He was 82. Lipton died Wednesday of brain cancer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,...
These high school "classics" have been taught for generations — could they be on their way out?
This article was originally published on The Conversation. If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," "Julius Caesar" and "Macbeth"; John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men"; F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby"; Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird"; and William Golding's "The Lord of the Flies."
La Bohème review – seamy pre-war Paris styles this winning autumn revival
Brassaï and Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal collide in Floris Visser’s Glyndebourne staging of Puccini’s La Bohème, revived for the autumn tour by Simon Iorio, and first seen at this summer’s festival. Updating the opera to the 1940s, Visser eschews the naturalistic approach favoured by most directors in favour of something altogether more expressionist and stark.
Japanese avant-garde pioneer composer Ichiyanagi dies at 89
TOKYO (AP) — Avant-garde pianist and composer Toshi Ichiyanagi, who studied with John Cage and went on to lead Japan’s advances in experimental modern music, has died. He was 89. Ichiyanagi, who was married to Yoko Ono before she married John Lennon, died Friday, according to the Kanagawa...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Trapped 13’ on Netflix, in Which the Kids Trapped in the Tham Luong Cave Share Their Story
Netflix documentary The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave takes a slightly different approach to the uplifting saga of the 2018 Tham Luong cave rescue – an uplifting saga that desperately needs a different approach, since it’s only the latest of several movies about this near-tragedy (three in the last year alone). Unlike the other, higher-profile films, Thai director Pailin Wedel (Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice) tells the story from the viewpoint of some of the trapped boys, emphasizing their experiences over those of the many people who came to their aid. Note: There have been more movies and TV series made about this story than years that have passed since it happened. So inevitably, this new documentary is mostly derivative, but ultimately worthy for its perspective alone.
Cezanne review – a mesmerising master of everyday mystery
Quivering apples, mountainscapes like haikus, brushstrokes you long to touch… This first major UK show in a generation lays bare the French artist’s daring. Tate Modern’s magnificent homage to Paul Cezanne (1839-1906) opens with the artist himself: shy, wary, prematurely balding in his 30s; almost unwilling to look himself in the eye in his own self-portrait. His mouth is a single red dab in an obliterating black beard; he wears the era’s heavy dark coat. Yet all around him is an ecstasy of pink and umber swirls, lifting off like clouds, or smoke, or vapour vanishing into purest abstraction; the 19th-century painter surrounded by a vision of the future.
The Guardian view on Daniel Barenboim: a musical and moral beacon
Daniel Barenboim is more than one of the world’s great musicians. He is also one of the world’s great public figures. In him, the two things unite and are inseparable. He stands in the tradition of Arturo Toscanini, Pablo Casals and Yehudi Menuhin as a classical music giant who is also a thinker and a moral beacon. In modern times, there has been no one to compare with him.
Slipped Disc
Exclusive: King Charles and the Chineke! connection
We understand that Chi-chi Nwanoku, founder of the British diversity orchestra Chineke!, was approached recently by an aide to the new King, suggesting that he wished to become patron of her entreprise. Nwanoku was said to be ‘chuffed’, ‘over the moon’ and other variants of delighted.
