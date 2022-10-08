ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

capradio.org

California 2022 midterm election voter FAQ

Preview your ballot and get information on registering to vote, and voting by mail or in-person with CapRadio's Sacramento 2022 election voter guide. Here is what you need to know in order to make sure you're registered and have your California ballot counted before the 2022 midterm election on Nov. 8.
CALIFORNIA STATE

