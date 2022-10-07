Read full article on original website
Related
Cobalt mine officially opening Friday in Salmon-Challis National Forest
BOISE, Idaho — The Gem State is home to the Idaho Cobalt Belt, which is one of the biggest cobalt deposits in the U.S. Cobalt is a metal often used to make batteries for electric vehicles. Since demand for EVs are rapidly growing, so is demand for cobalt. “Having...
Suction-dredge gold miner working Idaho river fined $150K
A suction-dredge gold miner from California who operated in an Idaho river containing federally protected salmon and steelhead without required Clean Water Act permits must pay $150,000
Is Idaho One of The Safest States From Animal Attacks?
With the weather cooling down, a lot more people might be considering venturing into the great outdoors to explore the beautiful trails that Idaho has to offer. That being said, there are tons of risks out in the wild ranging from the environment to the actual wildlife itself. Thanks to...
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home
Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?
Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists
USGS geologist and the founding Scientist-in-Charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory Robert “Bob” Christiansen died on Sept. 15, 2022, in Palo Alto, California. Bob, or “Chris,” as his colleagues and friends often called him, leaves a legacy of scientific achievement, articulate writing, and a warm and humble personality that endeared him to all. He received […] The post Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Idaho Hunting for Person Who Left Unextinguished Campfire That Sparked Deadly Wildfire
Idaho authorities are currently on the lookout for a person who left an unextinguished campfire that sparked a deadly wildfire. This campfire reportedly led to the largest wildfire in the state this year. Three firefighters have died while battling this blaze. Additionally, officials said Wednesday, Fox News reports, that the 200-square-mile Moose Fire, which is located in east-central Idaho, is just about half contained. The fire started back in mid-July. In interviews by special agents from the U.S. Forest Service, along with law enforcement officers, they say the fire started at an unattended campfire. Forensic processing of the fire’s origin point led to this conclusion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do Cannibalistic Dwarves Really Live in the Mountains of Idaho?
So, I know the question being asked sounds ridiculous but hear me out... nothing is impossible. Besides, Halloween is right around the corner which means it's the perfect time to dive into one of the creepiest (and most bizarre) Idaho legends of all time. No, seriously... this is terrifying. According...
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States
If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
natureworldnews.com
NOAA Issued Geomagnetic Storm Warning That Will Produce Aurora in Parts of Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon
NOAA's Space Weather Forecast Center (SWPC) has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for tomorrow, predicting a moderate, potentially disruptive event; the strong geomagnetic storm could also produce atypical Northern Lights or aurora, with the glowing phenomenon in the night sky possible as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Oregon. Geomagnetic...
18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington
There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles of active, uncontained fires and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nationalparkstraveler.org
U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Again Sued Over Mexican Wolf Management Plan
Another lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with claims that the agency has failed to develop a sound management plan for recovering Mexican gray wolves, an endangered species, in the Southwest. The filing cites many of the same complaints that EarthJustice raised back in July...
Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds
Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
Montana’s Latest Food Shortage is Cluckin’ Lame
NOW I understand why I've been seeing so many social media posts inquiring about local farm eggs. The grocery store shelves are often nearly empty, and the eggs that are available are a lot more expensive than they were just a few months ago. This is the sign that greets...
Grizzly advocates appeal ruling on Upper Green River grazing
Wildlife advocates have appealed a federal judge’s approval of Forest Service cattle-grazing permits near Union Pass that allow the killing of 72 grizzly bears over a decade. Five conservation groups say U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal erred in rejecting their earlier court challenge to the 2019 authorization of...
Idaho wolf population holding steady, according to early data, despite hunting changes
“I think the best way to describe Idaho’s population right now is that it’s fairly stable, and it’s fluctuating around 1,250.”
natureworldnews.com
Hundreds of Very Rare Fish Discovered in Nevada
National Park Service found 263 Devil's Hole pupfish in Devil's Hole, Nevada, after an earthquake hit the area in September. Based on the National Park Service's press release, reports discovered 263 Devil's Hole pupfish in the area. It noted that it was the highest count of pupfish in 19 years.
‘Overvalued’ Shein Falls From $100 Million Heights
Shein might have taken the fast-fashion world by storm, but this year’s global market sell-off has left an impression on the Chinese e-tailer. Once valued at a reported $100 billion in April, more than the market caps of global competitors Inditex and H&M combined, Shein may have shed as much as one-third of that sum. A recent Financial Times report now pegs Shein’s valuation at $65 billion to $85 billion. Shein did not immediately respond to Sourcing Journal’s request for comment. Plummeting valuations have been pronounced for high-growth tech companies this year, both public and private. “Buy now, pay later” company Klarna plunged...
I've Traveled All Over, And Other Countries Do These 11 Specific Things Much Better Than The US
I hate to break it to you, but the U.S. could learn a thing or two.
Comments / 0