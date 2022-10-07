MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State soccer team returned to the pitch for a Mid-American Conference matchup with Western Michigan on Sunday. The Broncos knocked off the Cardinals 2-0. "Credit to Western, they brought more of an edge today than we did consistently," said Head CoachJosh Rife. "That's the beauty of the MAC, anyone on any given day can drop a game if they don't bring everything they have. I thought we continued to battle to the end, but at the end of the day, just not enough overall quality. There are still plenty of games to play and we will start preparing for the next match,"

