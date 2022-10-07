ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Texas

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
TEXAS STATE
960 The Ref

Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
thekatynews.com

Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community

Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul

The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery

Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
CONROE, TX
CW33

Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
TEXAS STATE
Chron.com

Beto O'Rourke shows up for endorsement from The Chicks at Houston show

The celebrity endorsements for Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke just keep piling up. During their concert Saturday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, The Chicks, née Dixie Chicks, encouraged their fans to vote to make O'Rourke the next governor of the Lone Star State for the sake of women's rights.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands

James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Cochran’s Crossing Announces Annual Fall Festival Free Community Event

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Cochran’s Crossing Village Association (CCVA) is pleased to announce the Cochran’s Crossing annual Fall Festival will be held October 23, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at Shadowbend Park, 4995 Lake Woodlands Dr, Spring, TX 77382. The family-friendly festival is free and open to the community. The event draws more than 1,500 people each year.
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?

TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
TOMBALL, TX
cw39.com

The best cinnamon roll in Texas is in Sugar Land, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone knows that having a cinnamon roll is one of the best experiences you’ve had all week long and can even become an out-of-body experience depending on the quality. Speaking of quality, even the worst cinnamon rolls are pretty dang tasty, but what about the...
SUGAR LAND, TX
thevindicator.com

UPDATE ON FATLITY WRECK IN DAYTON

On Thursday, Oct. 6, at approximately 3:31 pm, officers with Dayton Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck. Upon arrival, Investigating Officers determined that an 18- wheeler driven by 41-year-old Samuel...
DAYTON, TX
Talk 1340

Texans are Pissed at This Texas City Ranking

When venturing across the United States, you won’t find residents prouder of their state than Texans. The Lone Star state is full of diehard Texans that truly believe no other state could be better. The only thing that truly divides these Texans is what city is the best. While...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Sunny Seafood serves Cajun cuisine and crawfish at newly opened Seabrook restaurant

Sunny Seafood offers a variety of seafood based on availability. (Courtesy Pexels) Sunny Seafood held its soft opening in July at 2320 NASA Road 1 in Seabrook. The restaurant offers Cajun-style dishes such as gumbo and po’boys as well as a variety of seafood including live crawfish, king crab and oysters. Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page for information on monthly specials. 281-916-9888. www.sunnyseafoodtx.com.
SEABROOK, TX

