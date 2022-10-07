Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in Texas
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
Texas city home to the country’s best pizza restaurant, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pizza, a big pie with sauce, it’s got the cheese (it’s got the cheese) we can’t imagine a more beautiful thing. Now, you may be confused about what’s happening, really quick, go back and re-read that first sentence in sing-song form.
Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ To Open Second Texas Restaurant In Houston
Everything that Shaq does is big, so I didn't expect anything small when I heard he was opening a chicken sandwich franchise. According to Franchising.com, there are over 50 restaurants planned for Big Chicken just in Texas. The first of these has already opened in Austin, Texas in the Moody...
Texas Renaissance Festival 2022 – Your guide to dates, entertainment schedule, tickets, & more!
Ready for some 16th-century fun at the nation’s largest Renaissance festival? ‘Now in its 48th year, the Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Houston. But before we get into that, let’s cover some of the logistics. The Texas Renaissance Festival runs from the second...
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul
The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
Report: Did you know Texas has the second-best cookie shop in the US?
Not only is it a great day and week to be alive, but the month of October is going to be a special one as it is National Cookie Month!
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
Beto O'Rourke shows up for endorsement from The Chicks at Houston show
The celebrity endorsements for Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke just keep piling up. During their concert Saturday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, The Chicks, née Dixie Chicks, encouraged their fans to vote to make O'Rourke the next governor of the Lone Star State for the sake of women's rights.
Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands
James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
Cochran’s Crossing Announces Annual Fall Festival Free Community Event
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Cochran’s Crossing Village Association (CCVA) is pleased to announce the Cochran’s Crossing annual Fall Festival will be held October 23, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at Shadowbend Park, 4995 Lake Woodlands Dr, Spring, TX 77382. The family-friendly festival is free and open to the community. The event draws more than 1,500 people each year.
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
The best cinnamon roll in Texas is in Sugar Land, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone knows that having a cinnamon roll is one of the best experiences you’ve had all week long and can even become an out-of-body experience depending on the quality. Speaking of quality, even the worst cinnamon rolls are pretty dang tasty, but what about the...
DOGS CREATING TRAFFIC HAZARD FM 1485
545pm-Two dogs are running loose in the moving lane of traffic on FM 1485 just north of Caney Creek High School.
UPDATE ON FATLITY WRECK IN DAYTON
On Thursday, Oct. 6, at approximately 3:31 pm, officers with Dayton Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck. Upon arrival, Investigating Officers determined that an 18- wheeler driven by 41-year-old Samuel...
Texans are Pissed at This Texas City Ranking
When venturing across the United States, you won’t find residents prouder of their state than Texans. The Lone Star state is full of diehard Texans that truly believe no other state could be better. The only thing that truly divides these Texans is what city is the best. While...
Sunny Seafood serves Cajun cuisine and crawfish at newly opened Seabrook restaurant
Sunny Seafood offers a variety of seafood based on availability. (Courtesy Pexels) Sunny Seafood held its soft opening in July at 2320 NASA Road 1 in Seabrook. The restaurant offers Cajun-style dishes such as gumbo and po’boys as well as a variety of seafood including live crawfish, king crab and oysters. Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page for information on monthly specials. 281-916-9888. www.sunnyseafoodtx.com.
AUSTIN COUNTY SCOREBOARD 2022 – WEEK 5
Austin County and surrounding area teams battled it out on Friday night in Week 5 of the 2022 Texas Football Season. Here are the scores that we have.
