Fox 19
Sheriff identifies pedestrian fatally struck in Dearborn County
AURORA, Ind. (WXIX) - A pedestrian who was struck and killed on U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana early Thursday has been identified, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Shane McHenry says a 20-year-old driver from Dillsboro was traveling east on U.S. 50 in the high-speed lane around...
WRBI Radio
Decatur County man arrested for damaging judge’s vehicle
Greensburg, IN — Indiana State Police detectives arrested a Flat Rock man last week after he allegedly intentionally caused damage to a Decatur County judge’s vehicle in August. Greensburg Police initially responded on August 19 to a parking lot where county employees typically park. The judge told responding...
Fox 19
Coroner seeks next of kin for Dearborn County man
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (WXIX) -The Dearborn County Coroner’s Office is trying to locate the next of kin for a man from Lawrenceburg. Dearborn County Coroner Cameron McCreary says that Paul Black Jr., 77, was last known to have lived on West Eads Parkway. McCreary says that he may have...
WRBI Radio
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck and killed in Aurora
— The identity of the victim of last Thursday’s deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on US 50 in Aurora has been released by the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office. 39-year-old Brian Brown was a resident of the nearby Heart House homeless shelter. That accident remains under investigation. (Original story...
WRBI Radio
Patsy Anne “Pat” Garrison
Patsy Anne “Pat” Garrison, 88, of Sunman (Manchester), Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Lawrenceburg, IN. She was born December 2, 1933, in Lawrenceburg, IN, daughter of the late George Sortwell and Jeanette (Harper) Sortwell. She worked as a printer for McPherson’s Printing Company, retiring after over 10 years of service. Prior to that, she worked at FSI Printing. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church. She participated with youth group in her younger years and also taught Sunday School. Pat was a volunteer for RSVP, and Dearborn County Hospital Auxiliary “Pink Ladies”. She enjoyed working in her garden, canning, Wordsearch puzzles, playing cards, and Dominoes. Pat enjoyed collecting angels. Pat loved time with family and will be missed.
Fox 19
UC Air Care flies motorcyclist from River Road crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash early Sunday evening left a motorcyclist in serious condition. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on US-50/River Road near Germany Lane in Addyston. A motorcyclist going west on US-50 collided with a van making a left turn out of INEOS, a plastics manufacturer, off Depot Drive, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
ISP: Man put spray foam insulation in the tailpipe judge's truck
GREENSBURG, Ind — Police arrested a 62-year-old man who, investigators say, intentionally damaged a Decatur County judge's vehicle. Jimmy Colson, 62, of Flat Rock, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday with felony intimidation and misdemeanor criminal mischief. The incident began Aug. 19, when police said they were called...
Here’s Why Kentucky, Illinios and Indiana Drivers Should Never Ever Veer for Deer
Whether it's for work or traveling to spend time with family, I spend quite a bit of time on the road driving long distances. I'm always so afraid that I will hit a deer. Over the course of my driving years, I've had some close calls, near misses, and head-on collisions with dear.
Decatur County man charged after damaging judge's vehicle, according to ISP
A Flat Rock man is facing charges after allegedly damaging a Decatur County judge’s vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
WRBI Radio
Legal Aid’s next phone clinic set for Tuesday
— Legal Aid District 11 will hold another free Legal Aid phone clinic on Tuesday, October 11 (tomorrow) for low-income residents in Decatur, Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby counties. Residents of Legal Aid District 11 who call the phone clinic on Tuesday will receive a 10-minute consultation...
WRBI Radio
Nancy L. Allen
Nancy L. Allen, age 82 of Batesville, Indiana, died Saturday, October 8, 2022 at St. Andrews Health Campus in Batesville. Born January 10, 1940, she is the daughter of Viola (Nee: Schmid) and Ernest Borgman. She was a former nurse’s aide and a homemaker. Nancy was a former volunteer with the American Red Cross and a member of St. Louis Catholic Church.
Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove...
WRBI Radio
Mr. Eric Dale Simon
Mr. Eric Dale Simon, age 43, of near Fairview, Indiana, entered this life on May 30, 1979 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was raised in Switzerland County, Indiana and was the loving son of Dale Charles and Mary Ann (Emge) Simon. Eric graduated in 1998 from the Switzerland County High School where he was active in FFA and Switzerland County 4-H Club. After high school, he attended Vincennes University for agribusiness. Eric enjoyed helping on the family farm near Fairview, Indiana. He was a former employee for the Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, Indiana for a few years. Eric loved planning parties and mailing cards to his family and friends over the years. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus and was a member of the Most Sorrowful Mother of God Catholic Church in Vevay, Indiana. Dale enjoyed watching TV, especially the Bengals, as well as, football and basketball games. He also enjoyed playing video games, writing, listening to music, socializing with his family, especially when it came to telling stories. Eric passed away at 8:15 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
Fox 19
Deputies suffer smoke inhalation at Boone County fire
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Two deputies were overcome by smoke while searching for residents after fire broke out at an apartment building in Burlington Saturday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Major Philip Ridgell says the fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of...
korncountry.com
Shelby County man injured in tree stand fall
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Shelby County. Officers were dispatched to the area near the 4800 Block of North County Road 575E at around 4:45 p.m. Initial investigation revealed that Timothy Balting, 46, of Shelbyville, fell approximately...
Fox 59
Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receive 1-year ban
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the mall around 3 p.m. after getting a report of individuals carrying firearms in the mall’s food court area. Officers...
WRBI Radio
Brenda Ann Martin
Brenda Ann Martin, 59, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born November 10, 1962, in State College, PA, daughter of the late Raymond Whetstine and Mona (Ritts) Whetstine. Brenda worked as a Secretary and in Data Entry, Accounts Receivable for many years. She was a...
wevv.com
Honor Flight of Southern Indiana opens applications for Parade Escorts
The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is looking for volunteers and is asking area youth for their help. Local students have the opportunity to apply to become parade escorts for the upcoming honor flight. Parade Escorts are a valuable asset in the Welcome Home Parade for each flight. Duties include...
wrtv.com
Greenwood Police release statement after gun magazine breaks on mall floor
GREENWOOD — Greenwood Police are responding to social media chatter about individuals with guns inside the Greenwood Park Mall Saturday. Greenwood Police Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth tells WRTV that at no point were any weapons displayed and no one was injured. He says three people were concealed carrying inside...
