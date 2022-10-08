Football Flashback: Coach Ives leads '78 Elks to first double-digit win season since 1950

Read full article on original website
Friday Football Fever: Week 7 scores
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week seven and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Lancaster 55 at Tyler 9- FINAL North Mesquite 14 at Lufkin 28- FINAL Chapel Hill 62 at Jacksonville 21- FINAL Pine Tree 31 at Whitehouse […]
KTRE
Newton and Hemphill face-off on the football field Friday
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - The Hemphill Hornets struggled against the Newton Eagles during Friday night’s game. We have highlights from the game.
O'Gorman reclaims Class AA's top spot: South Dakota Volleyball Media Polls
Following a 6-0 week, O'Gorman took back the top spot in the South Dakota media high school volleyball poll for Class AA. The Knights took advantage of a loss to No. 5 Lincoln by then-No. 1 Washington and remained unbeaten to leap back into the Class AA lead. There was no other movement in the polls this week. Lincoln stayed at No. 5 following the win over the Warriors and no other teams changed spots. ...
Big third quarter fires Wylie past Plainview in Battle of the Bulldogs
A 21-point third quarter broke open a tight game and Wylie's defense held Plainview scoreless in the second half in a 38-14 win Friday at Sandifer Stadium in the District 2-5A Division II opener for both teams. Wylie squares its record at 3-3 while Plainview drops to 2-4. ...
