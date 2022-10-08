Read full article on original website
Nothing in our history prepares Americans for what’s likely to arrive this November
While much attention has been paid to Donald Trump’s continuing fixation on denying the results of the 2020 presidential election and the possibility of a repeat in 2024, a more immediate threat to democracy is looming: an alarming number of Republicans across the country are now gearing up to cast doubt on the outcome of the midterm elections this November.
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
Loretta Lynn Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about Loretta Lynn and learn more about the Grammy Award-winning country singer.
Cheney knocks ‘growing Putin wing of the Republican Party’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Wednesday criticized her party for what she sees as a growing sector of the GOP that supports Russian President Vladimir Putin as he wages his attacks on Ukraine. “You know, the Republican Party is the party of Reagan, the party that essentially won the Cold...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Trump lied about election. Now, these GOP candidates for governor may help him in 2024.
If Trump is on the ballot in 2024, these candidates may declare him winner of the general election — regardless of if the voters do. Gubernatorial elections in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are key battlegrounds in the fight to save our democracy. Keep an eye on the Georgia...
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed pols may send U.S. ‘back to the dark ages’
The outgoing Republican leader of the Arizona House said Sunday that political candidates backed by former President Donald Trump might send the United States "back to the dark ages."
‘Afraid of losing their power’: Judge decries GOP leaders who back Trump election claims
A federal judge delivered a blistering rebuke of Republican Party leaders Tuesday for what she said was a cynical attempt to stoke false claims of election fraud of the kind that fueled the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said former President Donald...
Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections
Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections
Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run in 2024.
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in "ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic" -- warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk. The...
Get Ready for a Bunch of Sore-Loser Republicans Claiming 2022 Is Rigged
Nearly two-thirds of Republicans in key midterm races won’t commit to accepting their election results if they lose, an ominous sign that attacks on the democratic process will grow even more severe this fall. The Washington Post surveyed both Democratic and Republican candidates in 19 Senate and gubernatorial races,...
Millennial Sen. Jon Ossoff says young Republicans found his 2020 victory so inspiring they've reached out for advice on how to break through America's gerontocracy
Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff told Insider he encourages youthful candidates to inject their 'fresh perspective' into every political race possible
REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters
An army of more than 200 MAGA candidates ready to fight for Donald Trump's agenda is marching into November's midterm races, after a heated primary season that proved the ex-president remains, for the most part, the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Trump has played a heavy hand in...
CNN warns of possible backlash against Democrats' strategy to back Trump GOP candidates in midterms
Democrats are concerned that their party’s strategy to back Trump GOP candidates ahead of the midterms could have "serious consequences" and cause backlash, according to a new CNN piece. Focusing on the Michigan’s battleground 3rd congressional district, CNN writers Eric Bradner, Omar Jimenez, and Donald Judd reported that Democratic-leaning...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Democrats 'already started' killing Republicans
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused Democrats of being out for Republican blood, escalating the already heated rhetoric between the parties.
All North Carolina Republicans vote against bill for smooth transition of power in White House
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Only one member of Congress representing the Piedmont Triad voted Wednesday to support a bipartisan bill that would ensure a smooth transfer of power from one president to the next, and none of them is saying why they voted as they did. 6th District Rep. Kathy...
Prominent Republican Endorses Democrat Against Trump Candidate in Oklahoma
A prominent Oklahoma Republican has formally endorsed a Democrat running for the state's open U.S. Senate seat against her GOP opponent backed by former President Donald Trump. Kendra Horn, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, revealed the endorsement from Kris Steele on Twitter on Wednesday, sharing a...
