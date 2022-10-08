ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Nothing in our history prepares Americans for what’s likely to arrive this November

While much attention has been paid to Donald Trump’s continuing fixation on denying the results of the 2020 presidential election and the possibility of a repeat in 2024, a more immediate threat to democracy is looming: an alarming number of Republicans across the country are now gearing up to cast doubt on the outcome of the midterm elections this November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Cheney knocks ‘growing Putin wing of the Republican Party’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Wednesday criticized her party for what she sees as a growing sector of the GOP that supports Russian President Vladimir Putin as he wages his attacks on Ukraine. “You know, the Republican Party is the party of Reagan, the party that essentially won the Cold...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Loretta Lynn
Person
George W Bush
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Tammy Wynette
Person
George Wallace
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch

This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run in 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music And Politics#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Republicans#American Politics#U S Politics#Democratic
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters

An army of more than 200 MAGA candidates ready to fight for Donald Trump's agenda is marching into November's midterm races, after a heated primary season that proved the ex-president remains, for the most part, the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Trump has played a heavy hand in...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Iraq

Comments / 0

Community Policy